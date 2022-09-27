How to clean leather and restore its shine

If your favorite leather jackets, shoes, or bags have unsightly marks, you'll need to know how to clean leather to get them looking new again. While leather is one of the most durable materials, it does require a little TLC to last a lifetime.

Luckily, learning how to clean leather to remove marks and stains is not as hard as it seems. Similar to knowing how to clean a leather couch , you can easily clean leather items naturally. All you’ll need are some homemade cleaning solutions or products that you’ll probably find in your kitchen.

Best of all, you don’t have to spend a fortune on harsh leather cleaners. So, if you want to keep your leather looking in top condition, here’s how to clean leather to remove marks and stains.

How to clean leather with white vinegar and water

1. First, create a mixture of 50/50 distilled water and white vinegar in a bowl. It’s important to dilute the vinegar with water, as vinegar on its own can be too acidic for leather, and damage it.

2. Then, gently wipe the leather with a microfiber cloth to remove any marks or stains. Always follow the grain of the leather, rather than wiping against the grain.

3. Once the stain is removed, leave the leather item to dry naturally , away from direct sunlight. Then wipe with a leather moisturizer such as a natural oil to protect the material.



TIP: Before cleaning with any solution, always do a spot test on your leather item to make sure it will handle it well, and not damage.

How to clean leather with a natural oil

1. For general cleaning, wipe it down with a natural oil. This could be either lanolin, mink, almond, and coconut oil, or you could even make your own. Simply mix two parts oil with one part water or lemon juice in a bowl before dipping in a microfiber cloth. Apply directly onto the leather to remove stains or wipe clean.

2. Then, buff with a microfiber cloth to get a shiny finish . The oil will help to polish the leather, while the lemon is a natural disinfectant. For stubborn stains, you could also mix lemon juice with cream of tartar to create a paste . Apply the paste directly onto the leather, and leave for about 10 minutes. Then wipe the paste away with a damp microfiber cloth before drying.

TIP: Avoid using olive oil as this can also stain leather. In addition, your leather might end up too greasy and result in spots.

How to clean leather with laundry detergent and water

1. First, mix one part mild laundry detergent with eight parts distilled water . Pour the mixture into a clean spray bottle, spray onto a microfiber cloth or sponge.

2. Gently remove any stains or marks with a clean cloth or soft bristle brush until removed. Once all clean, leave to dry naturally , away from direct sunlight.

3. After drying, apply a leather moisturiser or natural oil to hydrate the leather.

TIP: Try not to oversaturate your leather with excess water as this could damage the leather finish.

How to clean leather with beeswax

1. If you prefer a solid cleaning solution for leather , apply beeswax into the leather with a microfiber cloth , and rub in a circular motion. You can buy beeswax specifically for leather goods such as this All-Natural Leather Cream ( $16 , Amazon ).

2. Next, get a fresh cloth to lightly buff the excess beeswax off the leather. Try not to remove all of the beeswax coating as this is necessary to condition, and preserve the natural grain and texture of the leather item.

TIP : Never use ammonia or bleach-based products to clean leather. These are too harsh and can damage its natural finish.

Tips on maintaining your leather

Regularly clean your leather items with a soft brush or cloth (using the above methods)

Always air out leather, and blot away any water or moisture immediately

If wet, always let your leather dry out naturally, and away from direct heat or sunlight

Keep leather soft with a specialized leather conditioner every 3-6 months

