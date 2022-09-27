ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Farewell Amor Free Online

Best sites to watch Farewell Amor - Last updated on Sep 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Farewell Amor online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Farewell Amor on this page.
Ronny Chieng
Decider.com

Chris Pine Was A Last Minute No-Show on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama, So Kathy Griffin Filled in and Brought Spit Jokes with Her

Chris Pine was a “last-minute” no-show on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but Kathy Griffin was on hand to save the day. The comedian, who was pulled-in to fill Pine’s spot on Wednesday (Sept. 21), joked about the actor’s absence, telling the audience Pine was skipping Kimmel’s show because he was afraid of talking about drama surrounding his new film, Don’t Worry Darling.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America Free Online

Best sites to watch The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for The Rolling Stones: Olé Olé Olé! – A Trip Across Latin America on this page.
TVGuide.com

Fall 2022 TV Premiere Schedule for New and Returning Shows

Here's when your favorite shows are coming back on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW. The 2022 fall TV season has officially begun, ushering in season premieres for a host of your favorite returning shows, and series premieres for some intriguing new titles that could become your next favorites. The big five broadcast networks began rolling out their fall TV lineups last week, but there are still plenty of shows yet to make their debut.
IndieWire

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Will Not Premiere in Middle East Due to Gay Bans

Billy Eichner’s “Bros” is bowing out of the Middle East. Universal Pictures confirmed the first R-rated gay rom-com ever made by a major studio will not debut in Middle East markets “due to cultural and commercial reasons,” per a source. The film premieres in the U.S. September 30 and will be rolled out in most international markets throughout October and November. “Bros” is expected to not screen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Kuwait, especially after those respective nations have previously banned films with queer themes, much like “Lightyear” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” earlier this year. “Bros”...
Variety

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Promotes Matt Lappin to Co-Executive Producer

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has promoted Matt Lappin to serve as co-executive producer of the late night show. In his new role, Lappin will help oversee the show’s daily creative direction; his promotion was announced on Tuesday by executive producers Stephen Colbert and Tom Purcell. Lappin was most recently senior supervising producer. As co-executive producer, he’ll be part of a team that also includes co-EPs Denise Rehrig and Tanya Michenvich Bracco. Together, they’re all helping Colbert and Purcell run the ship in the absence of former executive producer Chris Licht, who departed “The Late Show” earlier this year to...
