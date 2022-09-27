ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Buckeye, LA
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Bears Worked Out Five Players

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media

Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

‘Frustrated and angry’: Derek Carr, Davante Adams vocal on staring down 0-3 hole

A lot of talk coming into the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans revolved around Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking accountability for the first two losses. Carr has shown flashes of putting it all together this season, but has yet to string together two complete halves of football, most notably during the Raiders’ Week 2 collapse against the Arizona Cardinals that saw them relinquish a 20-0 first half lead. However, the Raiders have fallen short yet again, defeated by the Titans in a close 24-22 game, and now Carr and Davante Adams are left wondering what else they must do to climb out of their 0-3 rut.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Charles Leno perfectly summed up Commanders offense in loss to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles defense was all over its former quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times en route to defeating the Washington Commanders 24-8. The game was dreadful for Wentz as the Commanders’ offense netted 153 passing yards. Washington didn’t have a glimpse of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy