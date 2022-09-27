Read full article on original website
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'
Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
Ed Reed has a message for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Be smart, stay healthy
Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed had some strong words of advice for the team's current quarterback, Lamar Jackson, as he plays through his contract year. Be smart. Keep yourself healthy. Reed told The Ringer's Kevin Clark this week that Jackson needs to remember the Ravens are a business...
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Russell Wilson Is Getting Roasted On Social Media
Despite the Denver Broncos starting their season 2-1, they have played bad football all season. The Broncos’ offense looks terrible through three games and is averaging 14.3 points per game. Luckily for Denver, their defense has played well and allowed them to win two games. But, quarterback Russell Wilson,...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles to meet with staff regarding Aaron Rodgers' jumbotron comment
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were two yards away from tying things up in the waning seconds of their Week 3 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Moments later, thanks to a crushing delay of game penalty, they were seven yards away, and after the ensuing unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt, the Packers had all but wrapped up their eventual 14-12 victory.
Aaron Rodgers clarifies controversial Buccaneers Jumbotron comments after Packers win
“Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if what he told Matt LaFleur about what he saw on the Jumbotron at Raymond James Stadium even made it to the defensive guys. Also, he told @PatMcAfeeShow it was well before the 2-point play. ‘I passed along something I saw on the drive,'” Demovsky shared on Twitter.
Lamar Jackson’s hot start should have Ravens front office regretting their contract decision
Cementing himself as the leader in the MVP race is nothing new for Lamar Jackson, and neither is being in a stalemate with the Baltimore Ravens over a contract extension. Needing to be offered a deal that uniquely establishes himself as one of the highest-paid players ever, Jackson could have already been given a new deal this past offseason.
Kyler Murray Might Be Throwing to Nobody This Weekend
Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Kyler Murray will be very limited in his options at receiver this weekend against the Panthers. Following injuries and suspensions, Arizona is heading into Bank of America Stadium with only four active receivers. Yes, you read that right, the Cardinals have four receivers available for Sunday’s game.
Reddit post possibly reveals what Aaron Rodgers saw on jumbotron before Packers' key defensive stop
The Green Bay Packers escaped from Tampa Bay with a 14-12 win over the Buccaneers. After the game, Aaron Rodgers revealed that he saw something on the jumbotron that he mentioned to Matt LaFleur. Whatever it was that he saw apparently helped the Packers stop the Bucs’ two-point conversion. This...
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
‘Frustrated and angry’: Derek Carr, Davante Adams vocal on staring down 0-3 hole
A lot of talk coming into the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 tilt against the Tennessee Titans revolved around Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking accountability for the first two losses. Carr has shown flashes of putting it all together this season, but has yet to string together two complete halves of football, most notably during the Raiders’ Week 2 collapse against the Arizona Cardinals that saw them relinquish a 20-0 first half lead. However, the Raiders have fallen short yet again, defeated by the Titans in a close 24-22 game, and now Carr and Davante Adams are left wondering what else they must do to climb out of their 0-3 rut.
Charles Leno perfectly summed up Commanders offense in loss to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles defense was all over its former quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times en route to defeating the Washington Commanders 24-8. The game was dreadful for Wentz as the Commanders’ offense netted 153 passing yards. Washington didn’t have a glimpse of...
LeSean McCoy claims Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'knows nothing about' play-calling
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime on Sunday, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safely to close out the first half after they...
