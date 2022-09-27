ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

Capitals’ offseason additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers

Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Prospect Lucas Rousek Shines In Early Preseason

The Buffalo Sabres have had a successful start to their preseason by going 2-0 with their recent win Tuesday evening versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Both games have featured some of the presumed NHL roster along with some hopeful prospects on the cusp of making the big club, and it has been the kids that have been shining through early on. During their game against the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the Sabres completed a comeback win in overtime, featuring goals from Dylan Cozens, Tyson Kozak, Jack Quinn, and Vinnie Hinostroza, so it was primarily the “kids” getting things done for that game.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers

After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

PREVIEW - FLAMES VS. OILERS - 28.09.22

The Flames play the second game of their back-to-back set at home, hosting the Oilers at 7 p.m. Less than 24 hours after their exhibition tilt at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Flames host the Oilers at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary's young roster dropped a 3-0 decision to the...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams

EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest

Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL

When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella

The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

