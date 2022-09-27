Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
September to end on a wet note for Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The sunshine and dry weather Tuesday was a nice break from the ongoing rainy cycle for Southcentral Alaska, but, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Cloudy skies have once again built back into Southcentral ahead of showers and breezy winds...
alaskasnewssource.com
September rain aims at Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two additional rounds of rain are coming to Southeast Alaska for the remainder of the weekend. The first round will likely bring one to two inches from Wednesday night to Friday. Another storm arrives Friday, with one to three inches expected. Prince William Sound and the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau landslide response enters cleanup phase
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a few houses in a Juneau neighborhood are still without power as crews continue to clean up debris from a landslide that happened Monday evening. Safety crews completed an assessment of the landslide area and have determined that the risk to the public has returned to pre-event levels.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Alaska landslide damages 3 homes, 'squishes' pickup
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A landslide triggered by record rainfall significantly damaged three homes, prompted the evacuation of about a dozen residents and caused power outages in downtown Juneau, Alaska’s capital city. Geological assessment teams determined Tuesday that favorable weather has returned the threat level to pre-slide levels. The city’s public works department was preparing to begin removing debris, city spokesperson Meredith Thatcher said. Of the three homes, one was completely destroyed as it came down the mountain and slammed into a second home, which was significantly damaged but remains standing, she said. The extent of damage to the third home was not yet known. Residents will be allowed to return to their homes at their own discretion. “If you feel comfortable going home, you can go home,” Thatcher said.
kinyradio.com
Landslide on Gastineau Avenue sees homes damaged
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Monday, a landslide occurred in the area above 187 Gastineau Avenue at approximately 6:20 pm. Capital City Fire Rescue, the Juneau Police Department, and the City and Borough of Juneau were on scene coordinating the response. According to CBJ The landslide damaged two homes in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoo.org
Removing debris from Juneau landslide could take days, city says
People who left Gastineau Avenue after Monday’s landslide can return home, the City and Borough of Juneau said in an information release Tuesday afternoon. But they’re asking everyone else to stay away for now. Tom Mattice, Juneau’s emergency programs manager, said one home was completely destroyed by the...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau landslide Sept. 2022
Impact of a storm on western Alaska. The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are impacting western Alaska and will continue through the weekend. Remnants of a typhoon are bringing damaging winds, dangerous seas, and an extreme storm surge to the western side of the state. Lake Hood plane crash July 26,...
ktoo.org
Juneau landslide damages homes, displaces residents
A landslide in downtown Juneau Monday evening damaged homes and knocked out power to parts of Juneau and Douglas. No injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service office in Juneau had cautioned that landslides were possible earlier in the day, but no major warnings were issued. Then the power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kdll.org
Fruit and fungi: What to forage on the Kenai Peninsula this fall
The constant barrage of rain has come at the chagrin of a lot of Alaskans in Southcentral this summer. But Jenni Trissel, of Homer, said it’s been awesome for Alaskans harvesting berries and mushrooms. “It’s been great. The ferns are happier. The trees are happier," she said. "Everything has...
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 26, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State and federal officials visit Nome to plan storm recovery efforts....
alternativemissoula.com
Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies
While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Department of Transportation receives $87 million in Federal Highway Redistribution Funds
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) received August redistribution funds that totaled over 87 million dollars from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). August Redistribution is a way for the Federal Highway Commission to redistribute funds to states that demonstrate they have met 100...
alaskasnewssource.com
All-women crew fights fires, gender stereotypes in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer, the National Park Service welcomed the first all-women fire crew to Denali National Park & Preserve, with the seven-woman team spending months training and working in Alaska. The 2022 team of six crew members and one crew lead — who hail from all over...
Comments / 0