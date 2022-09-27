AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”

