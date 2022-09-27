ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Man standing in road fires gun at vehicle, say Hereford police

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford police are looking for a man who fired a gun in city limits Tuesday — hitting a nearby vehicle. Around 6:45 a.m., police said they were called to the 200 block of Hereford Calle on a report of shots fired. Officers were told...
Student arrested with gun at Caprock High School, Amarillo police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A teenager was arrested Monday morning after being caught on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun, the Amarillo Police Department said. According to a news release, information was received regarding a student at Caprock High possibly having a gun. The APD School...
2 arrested for murder after 2 women shot, 1 killed on Friday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two men were arrested on murder warrants after a woman was shot in northwest Amarillo on Friday evening. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 7:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of NW 3rd and Independence Street for a shooting. Officers arrived...
Amarillo police seize more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — About 100,000 fentanyl ills were seized as a result of an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and DEA Amarillo office on Monday. According to a news release, APD's Narcotics Unit, along with the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of about 100,000 fentanyl pills.
National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day observed Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day was observed across the country. Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health in Amarillo held a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The day was created to recognize the service of officers lost to suicide,...
SHARE A PHOTO on this National Sons Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Happy National Sons Day!. It’s a day of appreciation not just for sons, but also for the parents who raised them. We’re showing your photos today in our newscasts and online. Use the form below to share a photo or CLICK HERE.
Plans unveiled for Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Plans were unveiled by the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau to build an outdoor recreation attraction in Potter County south of the Canadian River. Recent developments are helping to get the Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area constructed. “So we all know, politics can move...
Bed bugs force Amazon to close Amarillo fulfillment center

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
Warm weather to finish September

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - September 2022 has been very warm for the High Plains region. Aside from just a few days of below normal temperatures, the rest of the month has been well above normal. Amarillo has reach 90+ degrees for a high temperature 15 times this month pushing it...
AJ Swope Performance Plaza to be open-air music venue

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A nonprofit organization in Amarillo is working with a local foundation to build a one-of-a-kind music venue in Amarillo. The multi-purpose venue is named after the late AJ Swope, a former employee at KVII-TV, who died in 2013. The AJ Swope Performance Plaza will provide...
