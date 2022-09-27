Read full article on original website
Bomb threat at Owens Corning plant, Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for tips
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips about a bomb threat at the Owens Corning plant. According to the sheriff's office, someone found a note stating that there was a bomb placed somewhere in the building. The Amarillo Police Department's bomb squad...
Man standing in road fires gun at vehicle, say Hereford police
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Hereford police are looking for a man who fired a gun in city limits Tuesday — hitting a nearby vehicle. Around 6:45 a.m., police said they were called to the 200 block of Hereford Calle on a report of shots fired. Officers were told...
Police: Man arrested after shooting at, pistol-whipping woman during robbery
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man who allegedly shot at and pistol-whipped a woman before robbing her earlier this month. According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Sept. 12, officers were called to the 1300 block of SE 10th Avenue for a robbery. The suspect was...
Student arrested with gun at Caprock High School, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A teenager was arrested Monday morning after being caught on the campus of Caprock High School with a gun, the Amarillo Police Department said. According to a news release, information was received regarding a student at Caprock High possibly having a gun. The APD School...
West Texas A&M: 'Student of interest' in custody, no active threat on campus
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Social media rumors created a scare on the West Texas A&M University campus. The University Police Department said it was looking for a "student of interest." The first Buff Alert was sent at 2:49 p.m. Buff Alert is an emergency notification service that gives West...
2 arrested for murder after 2 women shot, 1 killed on Friday evening
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two men were arrested on murder warrants after a woman was shot in northwest Amarillo on Friday evening. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 7:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of NW 3rd and Independence Street for a shooting. Officers arrived...
Police looking for stolen Nissan Altima, Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a stolen Nissan Altima and Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward. The 2011 blue Nissan Altima was reported stolen Sept. 17 from the 1000 block of S. Williams Street. The vehicle should display Texas license plate RTJ-1372. The last...
Amarillo firefighters battle structure fire near I-40 & S. Nelson Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled a structure fire Monday morning near I-40 & S. Nelson Street. The fire at 1720 S. Nelson was reported around 6:45 a.m. It was located in the back side of a metal shop next door to Arenas Transmission. Firefighters cut through a...
Amarillo police seize more than $1.5 million worth of fentanyl pills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — About 100,000 fentanyl ills were seized as a result of an investigation by the Amarillo Police Department and DEA Amarillo office on Monday. According to a news release, APD's Narcotics Unit, along with the DEA Amarillo office conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of about 100,000 fentanyl pills.
National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day observed Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day was observed across the country. Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health in Amarillo held a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence at 7:30 a.m. Monday. The day was created to recognize the service of officers lost to suicide,...
SHARE A PHOTO on this National Sons Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Happy National Sons Day!. It’s a day of appreciation not just for sons, but also for the parents who raised them. We’re showing your photos today in our newscasts and online. Use the form below to share a photo or CLICK HERE.
Plans unveiled for Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area construction
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Plans were unveiled by the Amarillo Convention & Visitors Bureau to build an outdoor recreation attraction in Potter County south of the Canadian River. Recent developments are helping to get the Cross Bar Special Recreation Management Area constructed. “So we all know, politics can move...
Bed bugs force Amazon to close Amarillo fulfillment center
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Bed bugs forced Amazon to close its fulfillment center in Amarillo. The company said it will pay employees while the facility is closed. “We’ve temporarily closed our site in Amarillo, TX after identifying the presence of bed bugs in the building," said Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson. "All employees are being paid while the site is closed and customer orders are being handled by other sites in the area.”
Warm weather to finish September
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - September 2022 has been very warm for the High Plains region. Aside from just a few days of below normal temperatures, the rest of the month has been well above normal. Amarillo has reach 90+ degrees for a high temperature 15 times this month pushing it...
AJ Swope Performance Plaza to be open-air music venue
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A nonprofit organization in Amarillo is working with a local foundation to build a one-of-a-kind music venue in Amarillo. The multi-purpose venue is named after the late AJ Swope, a former employee at KVII-TV, who died in 2013. The AJ Swope Performance Plaza will provide...
