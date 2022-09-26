Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
insideradio.com
Audacy's KOOL-FM Phoenix Latest Classic Hits Outlet To Make The Switch To 'Big.'
Just as its Philadelphia classic hits station WOGL re-branded as “Big 98.1” earlier this year, Audacy flips the switch at its longtime Phoenix station in the format, KOOL-FM, re-launching as “Big 94.5.”. The station's revamped website promises “BIG hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s...BIG contests...BIG FUN!!!”...
iheart.com
Rob Schneider Premiering New Movie In Arizona And You Can Meet Him
Rob Schneider is premiering his new movie right here in Arizona, and you can meet him! 12 News reported that the will be giving special live introductions at local theaters. The comedian will be promoting his new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip," which opens this week. He will be doing the introductions before several different show times across the Valley on Friday, September 30th, and Saturday, October 1st.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Sandlot’ stars will host meet-and-greet at ComicX
“You’re killing me, Smalls” and “Legends never die” are some of the iconic movie lines from the classic, family-friendly baseball movie, “The Sandlot.”. : Ranking Arizona: Top 10 best places to live for 2022. : Where Should I Move? The Best (and Worst) Places to...
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley resident Rob Schneider is debuting his new movie. Here's where to meet him!
ARIZONA, USA — Harkins Theatres rolled out the red carpet in Scottsdale Tuesday night for the premiere of Rob Schneider's new movie "Daddy Daughter Trip." In the movie, Schneider and his daughter Miranda take an adventure across Arizona, checking out some of the best attractions the state is known for.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the Team Behind Mesa's Upcoming Brewery and Pizzeria
The guys behind Chupacabra Taproom and Goat and Ram mobile pizza kitchen aren’t strangers. On weekends, Goat and Ram regularly slings pies outside the popular downtown Mesa craft beer destination. And starting next year, the two concepts will enjoy an even more symbiotic relationship. Chupacabra owners Eric Cady and...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Taste of Italy and Music Festival Coming in October
For wine connoisseur, pizza lovers and those craving Italian pasta, mark your calendars for an upcoming tasty festival. The Taste of Italy and Music Festival will be held next month at the Scottsdale Water Front on Camelback and Scottsdale roads, on October 15-16. The Italian Association of Arizona invites you...
AZFamily
Martin Auto Museum expands with Barrett Jackson around the corner
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Barrett Jackson might still be months away, but vintage cars keep rolling at the Martin Auto Museum. The museum recently opened a bigger, new and improved building in March 2022, and meteorologist Ian Schwartz headed over to check it out! The museum is a football field long and a football field wide with all kinds of vintage cars.
franchising.com
Rally’s Drive-in Restaurant Opening Fourth Phoenix Location
Iconic double drive-thru burger restaurant to open its fourth location in Phoenix, AZ on September 27th. September 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers & Rally's, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, today announced the opening of its fourth Rally’s restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 7890 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix residents will be able to order and enjoy Rally’s vast menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes, as well as Rally’s famous seasoned fries, which have been voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
AZFamily
Want to visit the Arizona State Fair? Here’s how to get in for free
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It costs $15 to go to the Arizona State Fair, but there’s a way you can get in for free and help your Valley community at the same time!. Anyone can come in for free between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. if they bring a donation of 10 canned food items for St. Mary’s Food Bank on one of these five Fridays: Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14. 21, and 28. Each person has to bring their own 10 items to get the discount.
News Channel Nebraska
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona
Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
goodyearaz.gov
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Comments / 0