The Las Vegas Raiders, so far, continue to show an astonishing lack of killer instinct. They must rapidly develop it. Although the actual game played between the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans was frustrating enough for Raiders fans, the most aggravating part of Sunday may have come after the clock hit zeroes. In a postgame press conference, head coach Josh McDaniels stated that the team needed to “learn how to win games”. Very few coaches can get away with this, and McDaniels should not be one of them.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO