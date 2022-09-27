Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott not expected to play Week 4, has outside chance for Week 5
Dak Prescott had the stitches removed from his surgically-repaired thumb and is not expected to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 4. As of right now, he is expected to be out again for the Cowboys' game against the Commanders. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. There is optimism that Prescott...
Bears Chances to Win Over Texans Nearly Doubled After Smith INT
Bears chances to win nearly doubled after Smith INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears were in a bind against the Houston Texans with under two minutes to go. Quarterback Davis Mills had the ball in his hands and plenty of time to play in the fourth quarter....
fantasypros.com
Byron Pringle (calf) placed on IR Tuesday
Pringle was injured after attempting to leave the bench in Sunday's game against Houston. He immediately headed to the locker room and did not return. There is no word on how long the team expects Pringle to be sidelined, but he will miss at least the next four games. With the Bears' passing attack struggling, fantasy managers should feel safe to drop Pringle.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) to miss multiple games, surgery an option
Mac Jones has a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. He is likely to miss multiple games, and Jones and the Patriots are discussing his options. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. With Jones out...
NFL
Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys
Kenny Golladay had his chance to make a big play in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He dropped it. With Big Blue trailing by seven points in the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones hit Golladay in the numbers on a third down with room to run for the first down, but the highly paid wideout flubbed the ball.
New York Giants suffer a double blow during defeat to the Cowboys as No. 1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulls up with non-contact injury while Daniel Jones throws an interception on the final play
The New York Giants' night went from bad to worse Monday as No.1 wide receiver Sterling Shepard pulled up injured during their defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. On the Giants final offensive snap pf the game Shepard suffered a non-contact injury that saw him taken to the locker room on the medical cart.
fantasypros.com
Garrett Wilson grabs six receptions in Week 3 loss
Wilson didn’t reproduce his breakout performance for Week 2 but still finished with a double-digit fantasy game in PPR leagues. Wilson exited briefly in the first half after taking a shot to the ribs but returned after halftime and finished the game. The rib situation and if/how it affects Wilson’s practice this week. The Jets are clearly set on feeding the rookie and fantasy managers hope Wilson can continue to find him at the clip Flacco has been.
Click2Houston.com
Texans’ injury report: Dameon Pierce limited with hip injury, Davis Mills’ thumb is ‘completely fine’
Texans rookie starting running back Dameon Pierce was added to the injury report with a hip injury. Pierce is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, barring an unforeseen setback. Pierce gained a season-high 80 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20...
fantasypros.com
D'Andre Swift suffers sprained shoulder in Lions loss Sunday
D'Andre Swift reportedly suffered a sprained shoulder in the Lions loss to the Vikings on Sunday and per Tom Pelissero on twitter the injury is not expected to need surgery, however he may miss some time. (Tom Pelissero on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Swift had a rather subpar fantasy line coming...
fantasypros.com
Leonard Williams (knee) officially inactive for Monday Night Football
New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams is officially inactive for Monday Night Football. (Dan Salmone on Twitter) Williams suffered a knee injury last week and could be looking at a multi-game absence. He was unable to practice all week and leaves a big hole in the Giants' defense. The best run defender on the team by a considerable margin, Williams will be missed as the rest of the defensive line finally gets healthy, with Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux making their season debuts. It will be interesting to see just how disruptive this defense can be once they have all of their key pieces on the field at the same time. A DT1/DL2 option when healthy, Williams will be missed by Giants fans and IDP managers alike. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard get mini upside boosts with Williams out of the lineup.
fantasypros.com
Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) officially active vs. Cowboys
Kayvon will make his NFL debut in a divisional rivalry game on Monday Night Football. An explosive, bendy pass rusher with an excellent first step, Thibodeaux can make an impact, even if he sees limited snaps. The main knock against him coming out of college was a hot and cold motor, so hopefully, some sort of rotation will upset him enough to lock him in on a snap-by-snap basis. Thibodeaux is a low-floor DL3 option for Week 3, albeit one with significant upside.
Yardbarker
Bengals Unveil 'Obvious' Uniform Combo For Thursday Night Matchup Against Dolphins
The Bengals' all white uniforms will make their debut on Thursday night against the Dolphins. The "White Bengal" was announced earlier this year. Cincinnati will wear white helmets with black stripes, along with their color rush uniforms. They released a photo of Ja'Marr Chase in the uniforms and posted a...
fantasypros.com
Jarvis Landry (foot) injury likely not serious
The severity of the injury will be clearer after his tests Monday, but the initial diagnosis is a promising one. Marquez Callaway would likely see an increase in playing time if Landry were to miss any time.
