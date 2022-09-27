ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NHL

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
ELMONT, NY
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason

Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

The Canadiens Fan Club heads to La Ronde

MONTREAL - The Canadiens Fan Club is already back with its second event of the season, inviting members for a day of thrills at La Ronde on Oct. 2. This year, the team will be hosting "tailgate"-style group activities with mascot Youppi! And Cosmo from the Laval Rocket, in addition to face painting, the famous Lucky CH Wheel, and a race around the amusement park offering attendees a chance to win tickets to a Habs game at the Bell Centre and La Ronde season passes. Your young fan's membership is valid for two tickets (one child and one adult) granting access to the entire Six Flags park on the day of the event.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road Against Red Wings in Preseason

Chicago will travel to Detroit for their second preseason game. RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+ (No Blackout Restriction) The Blackhawks hits the road to play the Red Wings in Detroit tonight for the team's second preseason game. WHAT TO EXPECT. The crease tonight showcase prospects Arvid Söderblom and Jaxson Stauber....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced

Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

