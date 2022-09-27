Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
Yardbarker
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
NHL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
NHL
The Canadiens Fan Club heads to La Ronde
MONTREAL - The Canadiens Fan Club is already back with its second event of the season, inviting members for a day of thrills at La Ronde on Oct. 2. This year, the team will be hosting "tailgate"-style group activities with mascot Youppi! And Cosmo from the Laval Rocket, in addition to face painting, the famous Lucky CH Wheel, and a race around the amusement park offering attendees a chance to win tickets to a Habs game at the Bell Centre and La Ronde season passes. Your young fan's membership is valid for two tickets (one child and one adult) granting access to the entire Six Flags park on the day of the event.
NHL・
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road Against Red Wings in Preseason
Chicago will travel to Detroit for their second preseason game. RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: ESPN+ (No Blackout Restriction) The Blackhawks hits the road to play the Red Wings in Detroit tonight for the team's second preseason game. WHAT TO EXPECT. The crease tonight showcase prospects Arvid Söderblom and Jaxson Stauber....
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE FIRST CUTS, ISSUE INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF PRE-SEASON OPENER VS NEW JERSEY
The Montreal Canadiens will take to the ice on Monday night at the Bell Centre for their first game of the pre-season against the New Jersey Devils. But several hours before puck drop, the Canadiens issued a few injury updates and made their first cuts of training camp. First with...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Sabres' roster for Tuesday's preseason game vs. Flyers announced
Game will stream on Sabres.com at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres have released the roster for tonight's home preseason game and Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, Kyle Okposo, Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, and Craig Anderson are among those who could dress against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Comments / 0