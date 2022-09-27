MONTREAL - The Canadiens Fan Club is already back with its second event of the season, inviting members for a day of thrills at La Ronde on Oct. 2. This year, the team will be hosting "tailgate"-style group activities with mascot Youppi! And Cosmo from the Laval Rocket, in addition to face painting, the famous Lucky CH Wheel, and a race around the amusement park offering attendees a chance to win tickets to a Habs game at the Bell Centre and La Ronde season passes. Your young fan's membership is valid for two tickets (one child and one adult) granting access to the entire Six Flags park on the day of the event.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO