Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats
Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
Ohio Senate Democrat nominee Tim Ryan called for a ban of 'gas vehicles' in 2019
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan once called for a ban on gas-powered cars and said he believed that Americans are "doing something terribly wrong" by waiting to eliminate the use of gas vehicles. Ryan, who ran unsuccessfully for president and currently represents the Buckeye State's 13th Congressional District, offered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
(CNN) — Republicans' chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter...
Appeals court questions ruling on Florida’s 2021 elections law
TALLAHASSEE — Arguing that the ruling was an “insult” to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge’s ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Juan Williams: An odd race in Utah gives hope to the nation
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Since 1971, only eight United States Senators have been independent or affiliated with a third party. The ninth may be on his way if Evan McMullin wins the Utah Senate race this year. The election...
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
RELATED PEOPLE
With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy
During a Wednesday candidate forum, five candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court differed on whether previously elected officeholders should serve on the body and judicial philosophy. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation is not listed on the ballot. The candidates are vying on Nov. 8 for two spots with eight-year terms on the […] The post With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WLWT 5
Ohio judge extends pause on state's six-week abortion ban for another 14 days
Ohio's heartbeat abortion ban is on pause for another 14 days, a Hamilton County Judge ruled on Tuesday. A Hamilton County Common Pleas judge extended the pause, blocking the enforcement of Senate Bill 23, which effectively bans abortions after six weeks, for another 14 days. The extension will last until...
Kelly leading Masters by 12 points in Arizona Senate race: poll
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by a 12-point margin in the race to hold his seat in November, according to a new poll. An Ohio Predictive Insights (OHPI) poll released Wednesday found that Kelly is backed by 47 percent of likely voters, while Masters has support from 35 percent. Libertarian Marc Victor received support from 6 percent of those surveyed, while 12 percent said they were undecided.
Miller-Meeks and Bohannan debate in race for 1st Congressional District
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District faced off in what might be their one and only debate Monday night. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D) went head-to-head over many topics during the Iowa Press Debate on Iowa PBS, including abortion rights. The two were far apart on that topic. Bohannon […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
aarp.org
Senate Candidates Tackle the Issues
Ohio voters choose a replacement for retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) on Nov. 8, opting between a longtime congressman and a political newcomer. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D) has represented parts of northeast Ohio since 2003; he previously was a state senator. The Republican nominee is best-selling author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.
Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
Florida appeals 11th Circuit social media ruling to SCOTUS
The May decision by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals conflicts with a ruling last week by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lessenberry: Mature leadership on Michigan’s top court has made impact
DETROIT — Not too long ago, the Michigan Supreme Court was an utter embarrassment. Many rulings were disgracefully partisan: When Republican-nominated justices had a majority, they thought nothing of overturning decisions made when Democrats were in charge. Democrats were eager to do the same. The court took a further dive when two justices — ironically, both Republicans — began fighting like two fourth-graders on the playground. Then-Chief Justice Clifford Taylor accused Justice Elizabeth Weaver of acting like “a child engaging in a tantrum,” made fun of her clothes and wrote a draft opinion suggesting she go on a hunger strike....
Court throws out Sidney Powell's 'Kraken' counterlawsuit against Dominion Voting
On Wednesday, a federal judge tossed out a counterlawsuit from lawyer Sidney Powell that was levied against Dominion Voting Systems in an attempt by the Trump associate to fend off the massive defamation lawsuit against her.
uschamber.com
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Steve Chabot for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District
Lebanon, OH – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Steve Chabot (R) to represent Ohio’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.
Top State Judges Make a Rare Plea in a Momentous Supreme Court Election Case
WASHINGTON — “It’s the biggest federalism issue in a long time,” Chief Justice Nathan Hecht of the Texas Supreme Court said on the phone the other day. “Maybe ever.”
Comments / 0