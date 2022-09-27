ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

(CNN) — Republicans' chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy

During a Wednesday candidate forum, five candidates for the Michigan Supreme Court differed on whether previously elected officeholders should serve on the body and judicial philosophy. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation is not listed on the ballot. The candidates are vying on Nov. 8 for two spots with eight-year terms on the […] The post With the balance of power on the line, Supreme Court candidates clash on judicial philosophy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Kelly leading Masters by 12 points in Arizona Senate race: poll

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is leading his Republican challenger Blake Masters by a 12-point margin in the race to hold his seat in November, according to a new poll. An Ohio Predictive Insights (OHPI) poll released Wednesday found that Kelly is backed by 47 percent of likely voters, while Masters has support from 35 percent. Libertarian Marc Victor received support from 6 percent of those surveyed, while 12 percent said they were undecided.
ARIZONA STATE
WHO 13

Miller-Meeks and Bohannan debate in race for 1st Congressional District

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Candidates for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District faced off in what might be their one and only debate Monday night. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D) went head-to-head over many topics during the Iowa Press Debate on Iowa PBS, including abortion rights. The two were far apart on that topic. Bohannon […]
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aarp.org

Senate Candidates Tackle the Issues

Ohio voters choose a replacement for retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R) on Nov. 8, opting between a longtime congressman and a political newcomer. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D) has represented parts of northeast Ohio since 2003; he previously was a state senator. The Republican nominee is best-selling author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Pause on Ohio 'heartbeat' abortion ban extended to Oct. 12

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A judge extended a temporary block Tuesday on an Ohio law banning virtually all abortions for an additional 14 days, further pausing a law that had taken effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision by Hamilton...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Lessenberry: Mature leadership on Michigan’s top court has made impact

DETROIT — Not too long ago, the Michigan Supreme Court was an utter embarrassment. Many rulings were disgracefully partisan: When Republican-nominated justices had a majority, they thought nothing of overturning decisions made when Democrats were in charge. Democrats were eager to do the same. The court took a further dive when two justices — ironically, both Republicans — began fighting like two fourth-graders on the playground. Then-Chief Justice Clifford Taylor accused Justice Elizabeth Weaver of acting like “a child engaging in a tantrum,” made fun of her clothes and wrote a draft opinion suggesting she go on a hunger strike....
MICHIGAN STATE
uschamber.com

U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Steve Chabot for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District

Lebanon, OH – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Steve Chabot (R) to represent Ohio’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.
OHIO STATE

