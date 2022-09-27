DETROIT — Not too long ago, the Michigan Supreme Court was an utter embarrassment. Many rulings were disgracefully partisan: When Republican-nominated justices had a majority, they thought nothing of overturning decisions made when Democrats were in charge. Democrats were eager to do the same. The court took a further dive when two justices — ironically, both Republicans — began fighting like two fourth-graders on the playground. Then-Chief Justice Clifford Taylor accused Justice Elizabeth Weaver of acting like “a child engaging in a tantrum,” made fun of her clothes and wrote a draft opinion suggesting she go on a hunger strike....

