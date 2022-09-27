September Lunch & Learn: "The Differences in Post Acute Care" presented by Clearsky Rehab Hospital of Flower Mound

Read full article on original website
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors
Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
September Special Event: Game Night
Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up
Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop
Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance
This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
Educational Class: Intro to Spanish
It is never too late to learn something new! Spanish tutor, Ofelia Gabel, will teach participants the basics of Spanish.
SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.
Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
SIM Fitness: Line Dancing
SIM volunteers will lead participants in the latest and greatest line dances. Dance to everything from the Cupid Shuffle to the Boot Scootin’ Boogie!
MOD Pizza Now Open
Don't know what to pick up for dinner tonight? MOD Pizza is now open in Flower Mound! The artisan-style pizza restaurant is located at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100. Pick from one of their perfected pizza or salad recipes, or choose between 40 toppings and eight finishing sauces to make your own.
Get into the Game: Treasure Bingo
Winners will choose from prizes donated by SIM members. Sponsored by Buckets & Bows, Mayhill Hospital, & Speed Cleaning.
