Flower Mound, TX

flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Line Dancing

SIM volunteers will lead participants in the latest and greatest line dances. Dance to everything from the Cupid Shuffle to the Boot Scootin’ Boogie!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pickleball @ C.A.C.

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Join SIM friends at the Community Activity Center gym to play. Please bring your own racket.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

September Special Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
MOD Pizza Now Open

MOD Pizza Now Open

Don't know what to pick up for dinner tonight? MOD Pizza is now open in Flower Mound! The artisan-style pizza restaurant is located at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100. Pick from one of their perfected pizza or salad recipes, or choose between 40 toppings and eight finishing sauces to make your own.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

