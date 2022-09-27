ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

outsidemagazine

A Four-Move Workout for Better Posture

How’s your posture? Chances are it’s not great. All that slouching isn’t just a bad look; it drags down athletic performance, too. “How we move in daily life directly crosses over to patterns in sports,” says Heidi Greenwood, a certified strength and conditioning specialist. Building...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Build Big Biceps with Light Weights

Learn how to build big biceps with light weights by following these great tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to build big biceps you don’t necessarily have to always focus on lifting heavy weight. In this video, I’m going to give you a complete biceps workout that you can do with lighter weights than you normally lift and still get massive growth in your biceps. This entire workout will take under 6 minutes if you are willing to trade in workout length for intensity and effort.”
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
WORKOUTS
CNET

How Weightlifting Burns Body Fat During Exercise and Post-Workout

If you're trying to change your physique or lose weight, you know that modifying your diet, and a diligent exercise regimen is key to making this happen. Another significant factor to consider is the type of workout you're doing. When you understand the effects each type of workout has on the body, you can reach any goal more easily and quickly.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Exercise Tricks Trainers Swear By To Burn More Calories

When it comes to working out, personal trainers stress that it’s most important to practice what works for you and your body, and finding this out through trial and experimentation can be fun! With that said, we reached out to personal trainers and health experts for three quick and easy ways to burn even more calories while exercising, and finding out more about your strength along the way. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Macy Sarbacker, certified personal trainer, wellness expert and Executive Editor of the Macy Michelle Blog.
WORKOUTS

