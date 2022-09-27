Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here's where to get free coffee and cocktails on National Coffee Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
The Islanders kick off the 2022 preseason at Madison Square Garden. The New York Islanders begin their preseason slate on Monday night against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The game is the Islanders' first with Lane Lambert as head coach and his first chance to evaluate his...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Patrick Kane, Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi Line Stands Out in Blackhawks Preseason Opener
Kane, Athanasiou, Domi line stands out in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks debuted their early new-look first line of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi and Patrick Kane in Tuesday's preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues and it was a strong showing for the trio, despite having nothing to show for it.
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Reese’s Remarks: Konecny scores, Sabres hold off Flyers
After two games in the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers are 1-1-0 following a 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Brandon Biro scored both goals for the Sabres; one on a quick cut fed by Lukas Rousek and the other rounding the top of the faceoff circle, beating Troy Grosenick through a layered screen set by Alex Tuch. Travis Konecny did tie the game at 1-1, but Malcolm Subban blanked the Flyers to preserve the close victory after Biro scored his second.
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice. “But it was a good reason for a short summer,” the Avalanche forward said. They’ve turned the page on the celebrations that carried on throughout the offseason after winning the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title since 2001. It’s time to get down to the business of defending the Cup, something only two teams have done in the cap era that began in 2005. “We’re not planning on just winning one,” said Nathan MacKinnon, who’s fresh off signing an extension that made him the highest-paid player in the NHL’s cap era. “We have experience now. We’ve been through a lot as a group. We have most of our guys back, and there’s no reason why we can’t repeat.”
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Simmonds & Tavares
First, I’ll look at Mitch Marner’s desire to put on some healthy muscle. Second, I’ll share that Wayne Simmonds knows that he’s fighting for a job and has worked hard during the offseason to prepare for that fight. Third, I’ll share news from earlier today that...
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev week-to-week with lower-body injury
One of the big free-agent signings for the Vancouver Canucks is in danger of missing the start of the season, as Ilya Mikheyev is out “week-to-week,” according to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Mikheyev suffered a lower-body injury in his preseason debut with the team on Sunday. Signed to...
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
NHL
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
