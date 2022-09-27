Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
flower-mound.com
SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre
INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
flower-mound.com
SIM Fitness: Sit, Stand and Dance
This volunteer led, fun, chair-based exercise class is great for all fitness levels. This fun workout includes stretching, cardio, and weight training.
flower-mound.com
SIM Fitness: Pound It Out
INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
flower-mound.com
September Special Event: Game Night
Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flower-mound.com
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors
Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
flower-mound.com
Get into the Game: Treasure Bingo
Winners will choose from prizes donated by SIM members. Sponsored by Buckets & Bows, Mayhill Hospital, & Speed Cleaning.
flower-mound.com
Creative Art: Learn to Draw
Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
flower-mound.com
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
IN THIS ARTICLE
flower-mound.com
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop
Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
flower-mound.com
Educational Class: Intro to Spanish
It is never too late to learn something new! Spanish tutor, Ofelia Gabel, will teach participants the basics of Spanish.
flower-mound.com
September Special Event: 2nd Annual "Ed Markie" Memorial Pool Tournament
Join SIM friends for this friendly nine-ball tournament. Players will be divided into teams of two for this double-elimination tournament with prizes for first and second place teams will each receive a prize.
Comments / 0