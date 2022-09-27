ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving your posture. Barre work uses basic ballet moves for both arms & legs to improve muscle tone and balance. Designed for the beginner, so come join us! Chairs can be used for support.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

INSTRUCTOR: JILL Pound It Out is an exercise format that uses weighted drumsticks to relieve stress by hitting a yoga ball to rock and roll music. Fun either sitting or standing!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

September Special Event: Game Night

Get ready for fun and games with SIM friends. Play fun, social games like Pictionary, Family Feud, Trivial Pursuit, and more. Sponsored by Advanced Senior Options.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Flower Mound, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
flower-mound.com

Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Learn to Draw

Learn the most important building block of all art! Join instructor Sandra Willet for this new drawing class that will meet each Thursday.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sim#Badminton#A C
flower-mound.com

Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy