Sacramento, CA

Jerry Parralicious
1d ago

Are weak leaders in California are failing us! Especially Sacramento where Steinberg and the boss Hogg Venezuela reside. Don’t forget about gruesome Newsome.

Red Miner
1d ago

The gun isn’t doing the violence. The people are violent. Violent people will find any ways or means to hurt another individual be it a hammer, a baseball bat, or a knife etc. quit blaming the gun because that’s not the problem.

FOX40

Four dead in three shootings throughout Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said three separate shootings between Monday night and Tuesday morning ended with four people dead.  According to police, three of the killings happened around 11 p.m. Monday.  One of the shootings happened on San Juan Road, near Bandon Way. Police said officers arrived and found two people in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Sacramento County Deputy involved in shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Enrico Boulevard on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a suicidal person. When law enforcement arrived a man with a machete “advanced” […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County sees 4 homicides in less than 24 hours

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The homicides spanned from Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. "They should be concerned. Our department is doing everything it can to stop these incidents from occurring,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
#Gun Violence#Guns#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Violent Crime#Barwest Midtown
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police detectives looking into "patterns" emerging in city's homicides

STOCKTON – Stockton police say detectives are looking into "patterns" they are seeing in the dozens of homicides they've been investigating this year. In a statement released on Wednesday, the police department said they have investigated a total of 43 homicides already in 2022 – 9 more than the same time last year. Of those investigations, police say they've identified or arrested suspects in nearly 50 percent of them. Notably, however, police say they are now assembling a team of investigators who will be looking into the patterns they are seeing in some of the recent homicides."As detectives have been looking at the data and evidence for some of the recent homicides, they have noticed the homicides are occurring during the night or early morning hours and our victims were alone," Stockton police said. At the moment, detectives say they don't know if they are looking for multiple suspects or just one.Police are urging people with any relevant information about any of the cases to call the department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Mayor Darrell Steinberg responds in wake of deadly 24 hours in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg addressed the latest wave of violence in Sacramento that led to four deaths in the past 24 hours. The mayor acknowledged the tragedies that have occurred and resulted in the loss of numerous lives. He and other city officials continue to voice their assurances of safety in Sacramento’s Downtown and Midtown areas -- despite these deadly and high profile, yet seemingly isolated, incidents.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters battled Sacramento apartment fire, 6 displaced

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire has burned through the roof of an apartment complex in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento on Wednesday, displacing six people, authorities said. The fire started in the area of Edison and Fulton avenues. Two apartment units were on fire that went through the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 dead after being shot by Sacramento County sheriff's deputy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being shot by a Sacramento County sheriff's deputy on Wednesday in south Sacramento, authorities said. Details have not been released on the circumstances of the shooting. No deputies were injured in the shooting. The shooting happened along Fruitridge Road and Enrico...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Early morning Stockton shooting kills man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
