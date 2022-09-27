Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Tommy Conger – Citizen of the Day
Tommy Conger is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Tommy is a Mortgage Loan Originator at Primebank. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Michael Loutsch – Citizen of the Day
Michael Loutsch is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, September 26, 2022. Michael is a farmer and cattle feeder and today is his birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Last Gift
A Le Mars man has begun a program which seeks to identify people buried in unmarked graves in Plymouth County. Steve Kolker said the idea for the Last Gift program began with his friend Dave, who had passed away several years previous. Kolker said someday he would like to find...
KLEM
Kevin Thomas
Kevin Thomas, 63, of Le Mars, Iowa, formerly of Fullerton, California, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at his home in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Kevin’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLEM
Floyd Valley Healthcare Fundraiser
A fundraiser tied to the Iowa – Iowa State rivalry gained 700 dollars for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Siouxland. Here, Floyd Valley Healthcare CEO Dustin Wright presents the check to Kristie Arlt, Executive Director of Big Brothers/Big Sisters. To the left is Brooke Daane, Special Events Coordinator for BB/BS.
KLEM
Convenience Store Fire in Hull
There was a fire this morning at a convenience store in Hull. The fire was at the Casey’s General Store, located at the corner of US Highway 18 and County Road K52. The Sioux County Sheriffs Department said two employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed. Fire departments were called out around 7-30 am. The roads were cleared around the store around 10 am. Fire Departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley responded.
KLEM
Stephany Becker
Stephany Becker, 30, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Debby K. Jantz
Debby K. Jantz, 70 of Kingsley, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 29 with the family present 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLEM
KLEM News, Wednesday, September 28
There was a fire this morning at a convenience store in Hull. The fire was at the Casey’s General Store, located at the corner of US Highway 18 and County Road K52. The SIoux County Sheriffs Department said two employees were inside the building when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed. Fire Departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley responded.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
Stray of the Day 9/26/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Lacey is a 1-2 year old Pitbull who was found on the 11th and Highway 75 on July 8th. She loves the outdoors, sweet people, cuddles and tons of toys. She just needs a lot of attention and play time- and she will be […]
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLEM
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
kicdam.com
Update: Woman and Newborn Killed in Tuesday Crash Near Peterson
Peterson, IA (KICD)– An Everly woman and a young child have died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Peterson on Tuesday. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened just before six o’clock on County Road M-27, about three miles north of town when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Courtney Engeltjes overcorrected and rolled.
KLEM
Amanda Becker, LCS Employee of the Month
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
siouxcountyradio.com
One Person Hospitalized After Sunday Afternoon Accident
One man was sent to the hospital after two vehicles collided at an intersection three miles southwest of Maurice Sunday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office investigated the accident at 480th St. and Garfield Ave. at around 2:10pm. 58-year-old Michael Johnson of Ireton was driving a Ford pick-up northbound...
kicdam.com
Occupants of Abandoned Rolled Vehicle Near Sheldon Identified
Primghar, IA (KICD) — On Wednesday night O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle that had gone into a ditch near Sheldon, breaking through a barbed wire fence and entering a bean field where it rolled. Deputies discovered blood in and around the vehicle, but weren’t...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Sioux City reminding residents to properly drain chlorine-treated water
To ensure that Siouxlanders discharge their water properly, the release provided instructions to help.
Comments / 0