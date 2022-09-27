ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Tennessee Lookout

USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
INTERNET
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
AGRICULTURE
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Hill

Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming

The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

U.S. Farmers Urge Washington to Challenge Mexico's Looming Ban on GM Corn

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Farmers in the United States are urging their government to challenge a looming Mexican ban on genetically modified (GM) corn under a regional free trade agreement, warning of billions of dollars of economic damage to both countries. A late 2020 decree by Mexico President Andres Manuel...
AGRICULTURE
msn.com

Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them

Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
AGRICULTURE
Western Iowa Today

Judge Strikes Down Undercover Video Law Aimed At Protecting Ag Businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa statute enhancing the penalty for trespassing at an ag-related business has been struck down by a judge for the third time. The law focused on people taking undercover pictures or video that was shared. Animal welfare groups sued the state of Iowa. The undercover videos had been used to allege animals were being mistreated at livestock confinement operations and dog breeding facilities. Supporters of the law say Iowa farmers have been smeared and hurt financially by unfounded accusations. The federal judge ruled taking photos and recording videos are protected speech under the First Amendment.
IOWA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Kenya needs to eliminate tariff, non-tariff barriers to U.S. pork

In comments submitted recently to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the National Pork Producers Council urged U.S. trade negotiators to use the recently launched Strategic and Investment Partnership with Kenya to eliminate that country’s unjustified restrictions on U.S. pork imports. With a population of more than 50...
INDUSTRY
thecentersquare.com

Midwest farmland values continue to increase with room for more gains

(The Center Square) – Illinois farmland values continue to escalate, a new survey shows. According to the survey by the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers, Illinois farmland values are up 18% over the past year. Land broker and chair of the organization Luke Worrell said the surge began...
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
beefmagazine.com

Ag trade nominees both await full floor action

In action late Tuesday, the Senate Agriculture Committee cleared the way for a vote on the full Senate floor for Alexis Taylor for the position of USDA’s undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs. Taylor now joins U.S. Trade Representative chief agricultural negotiator nominee Doug McKalip who also awaits a vote by the full Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sahan Journal

Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼

Deeq Darajo, the owner of Xogmaal Media Group, becomes the 49th person charged as a result of the sprawling investigation that began with the now-defunct nonprofit Feeding Our Future. The post Deeq Darajo, a prominent Minneapolis journalist, was charged in connection with Feeding Our Future investigation.￼ appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Blade

Editorial: The SEC is providing oversight pensions don’t

While it’s nice to be validated, by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission no less, we’re very worried for Ohio’s public pension beneficiaries. As we pointed out here on Aug. 21, the reported earnings in the private equity portion of the Ohio pension portfolios are highly dubious. Bloomberg reports the SEC is aggressively scrutinizing valuations by private equity fund managers. Read more Blade editorials
OHIO STATE
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
AGRICULTURE
The Holland Sentinel

Our Take: Michigan can do better on religious liberty

A new project released this week identifies Michigan as among the states offering the fewest protections of religious liberty in the nation. Religious Liberty in the States (RLS) is the first comprehensive index of laws safeguarding the free exercise of religion at the state level across the country. Each state is scored and ranked on 29 different items across 11 different safeguards.
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous

More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
AGRICULTURE

