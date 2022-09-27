ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
GARDENING
Time Out Global

The 15 best fall foliage train rides

Mother Nature puts on her most colorful show during these fall foliage train rides across the US. Autumn’s a time for slowing down – and what better way to appreciate the coming of winter than indulging in a train ride through the beautiful landscape of leaves that have given up their green to turn brilliant red, yellow and orange? For many, a fall foliage train ride in the US is an annual pastime to mark the changing of the seasons (just make sure you time it right with this fall foliage map).
TRAFFIC
#Anxiety#Autumn#Vitamin D Deficiency#Stress#Diseases#Linus Mental Health#Linus Regimen#General Health
BHG

Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting

Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
GARDENING
Today's Transitions

3 Steps To Keep Your Mums Lasting Longer

You’ve bought your mums for the fall season and have them beautifully displayed on your front patio. Now a week later, the blooms are starting to die off and you realize all that is left is a green, round plant. Do you pinch them off and hopefully new buds will start? Do you leave the old buds on the plant? Did you overwater? With more questions than answers, we decided to research this common fall conundrum. Below are some expert tips to keep your mums blooming throughout the fall season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Family Handyman

10 Tips for Planting Bulbs

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Tulip Time is my town’s largest festival of the year. Thousands of...
GARDENING
Mental Health
Health
Halloween
Apartment Therapy

Plants.com Has Released a Festive Fall Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing quite like watching leaves change color each fall, but bringing autumn to your home garden is arguably the next best thing. If you’re looking to get in the fall spirit, Plants.com has released a fall collection designed to bring seasonal coziness to your front door.
GARDENING
artofhealthyliving.com

The Ultimate Guide To Using Diet Supplements For Faster Weight Loss

Losing weight can be a difficult task. For many people, it seems like they are constantly fighting an uphill battle. This is where diet supplements can come in handy. In this article, we will discuss the benefits of using diet supplements and provide a guide on how to select the right supplement for your needs. We will also provide tips on how to use diet supplements for faster weight loss. So, if you are looking to shed some pounds, read on!
WEIGHT LOSS
The Guardian

Autumn brings rare butterflies and moths to UK shores

Summer butterflies have just about disappeared in the autumn rains. But there’s always an autumnal surprise when rare butterflies – and moths – are blown on to our shores. My mother recently sent me a photo of a hefty moth resting on washing drying on her line....
ANIMALS
poemhunter.com

The Colour Of Early Spring Poem by Mark Heathcote

But even so, all the traitors love her. And if you love me, you will hover like a kingfisher on the wing. Or a turnpike you can later hate with compensating spite. I'm not a roll in the clover. I am a Green Hairstreak butterfly. All you male butterflies can...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
attractionmag.com

New Paradigm Gardening and Fall Migrations

As summer draws to a close, and as fall is opening, so is the opportunity for birds, butterflies, and other migrant travelers to leave their summer digs and jump on the bandwagon to set off for distant shores. We humans operate off a schedule set way in advance. We know...
GARDENING
The Independent

Expect muted autumn colours after summer’s drought, nature lovers told

Nature lovers may notice muted autumnal colours this year instead of the usual fireworks display of reds and yellows following the summer’s drought, the National Trust has said.The conservation charity said the “false autumn” seen in August, where many species shed their leaves prematurely to conserve water and energy, will put a dampener on the change of season.It warned that without action, the usual pattern of autumn leaf drop could be fundamentally altered as the pace of climate change increases.Pamela Smith, senior national gardens and parks consultant for the National Trust, said: “Due to the leaf drop that has already...
ENVIRONMENT

