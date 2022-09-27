Read full article on original website
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
World Bank Blogs
Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education
Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
News-Medical.net
UniSA’s new degree program to bolster midwifery workforce and support rural communities
Expectant mothers in South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula and northern regions will benefit from greater access to specialist midwifery care, as the University of South Australia introduces the Bachelor of Midwifery at its Whyalla campus from 2023. The new offering will significantly bolster the regional midwifery workforce, providing much-needed local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
The Poly Post
CPP ranked as the No. 2 public University in the West
U.S. News released their 2022-2023 Best College rankings on September 12, which revealed Cal Poly Pomona as the No. 2 public university in the west among other high rankings. CPP also ranked No. 4 innovative university and No. 6 best undergraduate teaching in the west. The College of Engineering was also recognized as one of the top ten programs nationally.
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
