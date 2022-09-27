Read full article on original website
US women’s basketball dominates on international stage
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart are keenly aware of the legacy of success they are part of with the U.S. women’s basketball team. They don’t plan on letting the incredible run end any time soon. Wilson and Stewart helped the U.S. to a fourth consecutive World Cup championship Saturday with an 83-61 win over China that was the record margin for a gold medal game. This team left its mark on the World Cup as one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history that has now won four straight gold medals and 30 straight games in a row in the tournament. Next up for this group is the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The Americans will be trying for an eighth consecutive gold medal there.
SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup. This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals. They’ve also won four straight gold medals for the first time. This was the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice. China, a rising power in women’s basketball, won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver. Host Australia defeated Canada 95-65 to win the bronze medal, led by 41-year-old Lauren Jackson’s 30 points.
Kahleah Copper’s FIBA diary: Mission accomplished!
Australia wins bronze, Lauren Jackson scores 30 in finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Lauren Jackson capped her storied international basketball career with another bronze medal and scored 30 points to lead Australia to a 95-65 win over Canada in the third-place game at the women’s World Cup. The 41-year-old Jackson won three bronze medals and led the Opals to their lone gold in 2006. Canada was looking for its first medal since 1986 when the North American country won the bronze. Even with the loss, the Canadians advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years. The U.S. won its fourth straight World Cup gold medal, defeating China 83-61.
