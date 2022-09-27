ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Bring 'Ecological Paradise' To Gigafactory Texas

Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas is a massive factory purpose-built to pump out as many electric vehicles (and related products) in the most efficient way possible. The factory opened earlier this year, but construction will continue for quite some time as the massive footprint allows the company to grow its manufacturing effort over the next several years.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
How Do Manufacturers Recycle EV Batteries?

Electric cars may still be a small percentage of overall sales in America but that percentage is growing every month as these innovative means of personal transportation continue to gain popularity. One of the strongest arguments against EVs is that the batteries will just end up in a landfill. While most EV car batteries are not ready for retirement, many car companies are planning and preparing to be able to recycle those end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, keeping them out of the landfills and reusing the raw materials to produce new batteries which will ultimately make EVs more sustainable and affordable.
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space

We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Hundreds of New Mines Will Be Needed to Source the Raw Materials to Make EVs

The auto industry has embraced electrification as a way of making transportation cleaner going forward. There is a big problem on the horizon, though: sourcing the raw materials needed to power those vehicles. We may only be at the beginning of this new era, but the demand for the metals needed to build EV batteries is already outpacing demand, according to a new study from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (via Jalopnik). Because of this hundreds of new mines will need to be opened worldwide over the next decade to make sure there are enough battery packs to go around. If automakers really are...
