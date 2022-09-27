ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Ford Starts Its Biggest Bet Against Tesla, GM

Ford's road (F) to future popular and stock market success rests on a big gamble in the form of a gigantic factory near Memphis Tennessee. The blue oval brand has set itself the ambition of producing 2 million electric vehicles globally per year by the end of 2026. In 2021, the group only manufactured 27,140 electric vehicles in the United States. This means that reaching 2 million units five years later is a huge challenge even when your name is Ford, a company that has been producing and selling vehicles around the world for several decades.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
PHOENIX, AZ
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
teslarati.com

Tesla (TSLA) jumps amid optimistic reports of Q3 deliveries, China Q4 targets

Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) are showing some momentum on Tuesday amid reports of the company’s strong end-of-quarter push and optimistic forecasts for China in Q4 2022. Tesla has maintained that it intends to end 2022 with a delivery growth of about 50% compared to the previous year. Such a target is ambitious, especially since Tesla delivered 936,222 vehicles in 2021. Meeting this target would result in the company delivering about 1.4 million all-electric vehicles in 2022.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks Tesla Will Build More Stores In U.S.

As it invests heavily in expanding its electric vehicle and battery production capacity and lineup, Ford has also kept a close eye on what its biggest competitor in that space – Tesla – is doing. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously called one of the world’s largest sellers of EVs a “major threat,” to its business and in the months since, has revealed a complete revamp for both they company and its dealers, which includes splitting itself into two entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE vehicles – with dealers expected to specialize in one or the other. At the same time, Jim Farley also thinks that Tesla will continue to expand its physical storefronts in the U.S., even though it only sells vehicles online, according to the Detroit Free Press.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

General Motors requires workers to report in-person for EV development

General Motors updated CEO Mary Barra’s “Work Appropriately” policy, requiring workers to report in-person. Automotive News reported that General Motors now requires employees to physically work at its brick-and-mortar offices at least three days a week. “Employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla aiming to raise Giga Shanghai production by over 30% in Q4: report

A recent report has suggested that Tesla China intends to raise its vehicle output from Giga Shanghai by about 33% in the fourth quarter. This was despite the electric vehicle production facility reportedly being kept at 93% capacity through the end of the year. Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai has undergone a...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota Sequoia Production Begins At Upgraded Texas Factory

The last day of summer in the northern hemisphere was the first day of production for the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. The third-generation SUV is rolling off the line at Toyota Texas, the automaker's large manufacturing facility in San Antonio and the new exclusive location for Sequoia production. The sprawling facility...
TEXAS STATE
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop

Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla China looking to hit over 80k deliveries this month: report

It appears that Tesla China is expecting to deliver an impressive number of vehicles this September. With the upgrades to Gigafactory Shanghai now completed, the electric vehicle maker is reportedly looking to achieve domestic deliveries of about 80,000 to 90,000 this month. If Tesla China is successful in this, it...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Electric car drivers hit by 42% hike in price of public chargers

Electric car owners have suffered a 42% hike in the cost of using public rapid chargepoints in just four months, according to new figures.The RAC said the average price for using the chargers on a pay as you go basis has increased by 18.75p per kilowatt hour (kWh) since May, reaching 63.29p per kWh.This rise – caused by the soaring wholesale costs of gas and electricity – has made it nearly £10 more expensive to rapid charge a typical family-sized electric car to 80%.The figures show a driver exclusively using rapid or ultra-rapid public chargers pays around 18p per mile...
TRAFFIC

