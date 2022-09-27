ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?

Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: Light rain possible Saturday from Ian’s remnants

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to impact East Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region, this weekend. Here is the latest:. Ian now: Incredibly, Ian remained a major hurricane until he was well inland, finally weakening into a tropical storm overnight as he neared Palm Bay. The storm is back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean now, however, situated just southeast of Daytona Beach, and is expected to regain hurricane status by later this evening. A second landfall is expected near Charleston, S.C. tomorrow, after which Ian will northward through the Carolinas and into southwestern Virginia.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
#East Tennessee#Florida Gulf Coast#Florida Keys#Gfs#Ecmwf
WJHL

Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send more than a thousand personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he has already received offers of support from several states, including Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized around 1,200 Tennessee National Guard soldiers […]
TENNESSEE STATE
KFOR

Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
ESPN 690

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE

