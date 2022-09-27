Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?
Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
Ian Now Extremely Dangerous: What it Means for Alabama, Gulf Coast
The residents of Alabama have been watching Ian closely and now it has developed into a major hurricane. Now, the system is about to make landfall as a dangerous category 4. The winds in this category range from 130 to 156 miles per hour. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare...
Eye to the Sky: Light rain possible Saturday from Ian’s remnants
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to impact East Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region, this weekend. Here is the latest:. Ian now: Incredibly, Ian remained a major hurricane until he was well inland, finally weakening into a tropical storm overnight as he neared Palm Bay. The storm is back over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean now, however, situated just southeast of Daytona Beach, and is expected to regain hurricane status by later this evening. A second landfall is expected near Charleston, S.C. tomorrow, after which Ian will northward through the Carolinas and into southwestern Virginia.
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
Ohioans with ties to Florida watch Hurricane Ian from hundreds of miles away
It’s estimated that more than 500,000 former Ohioans now call Florida home. Countless others have ties to the Sunshine state through real estate, family, or friends.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Texas prepares to send help to Florida ahead of storm's approach
HOUSTON — Representatives from the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region will be sending one of their own to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian's possible landfall. The Red Cross said it's placing resources across the state ahead of impact as Ian strengthened into a hurricane early Monday morning.
Tennessee National Guard on alert to deploy to Florida for Hurricane Ian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee National Guard is preparing to send more than a thousand personnel to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced today that he has already received offers of support from several states, including Tennessee. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized around 1,200 Tennessee National Guard soldiers […]
Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away
Hurricane Ian is set to bring major impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the middle to end of this week. While it moves over warmer waters with low shear the next couple of days, it will strengthen to likely category 4 strength. While impacts will likely be devastating for...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
