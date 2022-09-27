ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Yamhill County’s Art Harvest Studio Tour returns with record number of artists

You might think, after losing two years to the pandemic, the Art Harvest Studio Tour of Yamhill County’s return would be a little like wading cautiously into the shallow end of the pool, but no. This weekend, organizers are going for a glorious swan dive into the deep end, with both a record number of participating artists and the highest number of new artists.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy