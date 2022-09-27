ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

RAwDOG 420
3d ago

They ALWAYS RUN red lights up here!! And the majority of the people don’t even know how to drive anymore they give anybody a drivers license now

mcbls
2d ago

On this road , the traffic lights are sensored. If you get one red light you get all the red lights so people try to beat the lights by speeding.

