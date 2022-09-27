ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale

Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
COMICS
IGN

The DioField Chronicle Review

It’s easy to draw lines between The DioField Chronicle’s sweeping story of war, magic, and shady politics and those of Game of Thrones or Fire Emblem. I'd have to write off the whole fantasy genre if borrowing were a deal-breaker, but they still have to figure out how to assemble those parts into something that stands alone. In this case, it ends up feeling like, at best, a generic version of its inspirations. And while its real-time combat system is an exciting twist, it's often difficult to work with the controls as you fight through its quick, engaging battles. Even the characters who end up having unexpected or interesting roles to play in the unfolding tale end up coming across a bit dull, though that's no fault of the veteran voice cast.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card

You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Game Development#Game Play#Game Developer#Video Game#Game Review And Analysis#Nft#Dreamway Games#Plo
usethebitcoin.com

Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms

London, United Kingdom, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire. After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;. Babylons. BalthazarDAO. DareNFT. ScottyBeam. FantomStarter. DAOLauncher. Liquidifty. GameStation. Synapse Network. Land in the Kitsumon metaverse...
AGRICULTURE
Polygon

PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October

Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft's Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is a new mount that you can add to your collection in preparation for Dragonflight (opens in new tab). It's relatively easy to get, so you won't have to spend hours—or years (opens in new tab)—farming the same dungeon or raid to acquire it. Instead, you'll need to spend a couple of hours in Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community

Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

GTA publisher abandons Outriders devs’ next game after two years

GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive has withdrawn from a publishing agreement with People Can Fly, two years into the development of the studio’s next project. The Outriders developer announced the end of the partnership in a statement (opens in new tab) that said the studio had “received from Take-Two Interactive a letter of intent to terminate the development and publishing agreement by means of mutual understanding”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘System Shock’ is going to be worth the wait

For a certain generation of gamers, the mere mention of rogue AI SHODAN introduces an involuntary shudder. The primary antagonist of both 1994’s System Shock and 1999’s System Shock 2. Without SHODAN, there’s no GLaDOS. So, how do you follow up one of the most terrifying video...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Ichi the Killer Free Online

Best sites to watch Ichi the Killer - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Vudu ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Vudu ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube Spectrum On Demand. Best free sites: Plex. Read more to...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Blizzard Entertainment Releases $1,500 USD 'World of Warcraft' Frostmourne Premium Replica

Following the release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard Entertainment has now delivered a replica of the Lich King’s cursed runeblade, Frostmourne. The premium 1:1 expression is made with a lost wax casting and detailed with engraving, finished with milling and manual polishing. The World of Warcraft Frostmourne Premium Replica is constructed of a mix of zinc-copper alloy, stainless steel and leather for a brilliant one-of-a-kind look pulled straight from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch

While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline

In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters

The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
VIDEO GAMES
msn.com

The N64 Video Capture Cassette Explained

If you've played a Nintendo 64, chances are that you've run into at least one of the many peripherals that were developed for the system. Everything from the controllers to the console itself got special accessories with added features, be it the Transfer Pak to add connectivity with Game Boy games, the Expansion Pak to double the system's internal RAM, or the failed 64DD to allow for special games to be played on floppy disks. However, one accessory that far fewer fans may know about is the N64 Capture Cassette.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy