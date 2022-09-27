Read full article on original website
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
IGN
The DioField Chronicle Review
It’s easy to draw lines between The DioField Chronicle’s sweeping story of war, magic, and shady politics and those of Game of Thrones or Fire Emblem. I'd have to write off the whole fantasy genre if borrowing were a deal-breaker, but they still have to figure out how to assemble those parts into something that stands alone. In this case, it ends up feeling like, at best, a generic version of its inspirations. And while its real-time combat system is an exciting twist, it's often difficult to work with the controls as you fight through its quick, engaging battles. Even the characters who end up having unexpected or interesting roles to play in the unfolding tale end up coming across a bit dull, though that's no fault of the veteran voice cast.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card – (removed at request). Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
usethebitcoin.com
Kitsumon launches NFT land sale in partnership with top NFT and Gaming platforms
London, United Kingdom, 27th September, 2022, Chainwire. After a successful IDO and INO, Kitsumon is pleased to announce details of the highly anticipated NFT land sale in partnership with top gaming and NFT platforms, including;. Babylons. BalthazarDAO. DareNFT. ScottyBeam. FantomStarter. DAOLauncher. Liquidifty. GameStation. Synapse Network. Land in the Kitsumon metaverse...
Polygon
PlayStation Plus offers Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed for October
Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Oct. 4, Sony announced on Wednesday. Hot Wheels Unleashed (for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5) is the newest game of the three, launching a year ago. Milestone’s racer isn’t necessarily a kart game — it employs strong racing physics as well as arcade-racing mechanisms like turbo boosts. It was a Polygon Recommends selection when it launched in September 2021.
How to get the Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm mount in World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft's Frostbrood Proto-Wyrm is a new mount that you can add to your collection in preparation for Dragonflight (opens in new tab). It's relatively easy to get, so you won't have to spend hours—or years (opens in new tab)—farming the same dungeon or raid to acquire it. Instead, you'll need to spend a couple of hours in Wrath of the Lich King Classic (opens in new tab).
Voxel roguelite Ancient Dungeon VR is my new favorite Quest game
Minecraft meets Hades in this procedurally generated, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler for the Meta Quest 2.
IGN
Terraria Update is a Big Surprise for the Community
Terraria just got a surprise update adding a whole bunch of new content despite claiming in 2020 that updates for the popular sim would end. The Labor of Love update brings with it upside-down worlds, a melee overhaul, the ability to transform into a wolf, and plenty of new items among other cool additions to the game.
TechRadar
GTA publisher abandons Outriders devs’ next game after two years
GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive has withdrawn from a publishing agreement with People Can Fly, two years into the development of the studio’s next project. The Outriders developer announced the end of the partnership in a statement (opens in new tab) that said the studio had “received from Take-Two Interactive a letter of intent to terminate the development and publishing agreement by means of mutual understanding”.
NME
‘System Shock’ is going to be worth the wait
For a certain generation of gamers, the mere mention of rogue AI SHODAN introduces an involuntary shudder. The primary antagonist of both 1994’s System Shock and 1999’s System Shock 2. Without SHODAN, there’s no GLaDOS. So, how do you follow up one of the most terrifying video...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Ichi the Killer Free Online
Best sites to watch Ichi the Killer - Last updated on Sep 28, 2022. Best sites to buy: Vudu ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube. Best sites to rent: Vudu ,Microsoft Store Apple iTunes Google Play Movies YouTube Spectrum On Demand. Best free sites: Plex. Read more to...
hypebeast.com
Blizzard Entertainment Releases $1,500 USD 'World of Warcraft' Frostmourne Premium Replica
Following the release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard Entertainment has now delivered a replica of the Lich King’s cursed runeblade, Frostmourne. The premium 1:1 expression is made with a lost wax casting and detailed with engraving, finished with milling and manual polishing. The World of Warcraft Frostmourne Premium Replica is constructed of a mix of zinc-copper alloy, stainless steel and leather for a brilliant one-of-a-kind look pulled straight from the game.
Digital Trends
The Nintendo Switch OLED is only $285 at Amazon, with a catch
While the Steam Deck has more outright power than the Nintendo Switch, the lineup of exclusive games from Nintendo on the Switch is hard to beat, making the Switch one of this generation’s most wanted handheld consoles. Unfortunately, it also tends to be quite expensive, especially if you go for the OLED model, but you can get that model a bit cheaper from Amazon for $284 with one caveat: It ships from the U.K. and is a U.K. variant.
EA unveils Monster Hunter-like 'Wild Hearts' for PC and Xbox
EA has just revealed Wild Hearts, a new action-hunting game set to launch in 2023 by Omega Force, the developers behind Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series.
With The Announcement Of The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Many Players Wonder How Terrako And Age Of Calamity Will Fit Into The Series’ Overall Timeline
In anticipation of the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fans have been wondering how the developers will incorporate the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and its time-traveling breakthrough star Terrako into the main storyline. Age of Calamity revised Breath of the Wild’s canon,...
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Features Previously Unseen Characters
The remake of Dead Space will feature characters that were previously unseen in the original game, but mentioned or heard in audio logs and other forms. Dead Space is one of the most renowned survival horror games out there as it blended the gameplay of something like Resident Evil, updated it a bit, and put it in a sci-fi setting. It was incredibly effective and terrifying with the first game in the series featuring unique set pieces, gross monsters, chilling body horror, and a silent protagonist to immerse yourself in. By all accounts, it was a massive success and paved the way for an arguably much better sequel that updated a lot of these ideas and increased the scale.
msn.com
The N64 Video Capture Cassette Explained
If you've played a Nintendo 64, chances are that you've run into at least one of the many peripherals that were developed for the system. Everything from the controllers to the console itself got special accessories with added features, be it the Transfer Pak to add connectivity with Game Boy games, the Expansion Pak to double the system's internal RAM, or the failed 64DD to allow for special games to be played on floppy disks. However, one accessory that far fewer fans may know about is the N64 Capture Cassette.
WDW News Today
A Look Ahead at Everything Donkey Kong Coming to Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan & Universal’s Epic Universe
Even though we’re still years away from the opening of the Donkey Kong expansion to Super Nintendo World, don’t throw your barrels just yet! Alicia Stella at Orlando Park Stop has provided a sneak peek at what to expect when it opens in 2024 at Universal Studios Japan and 2025 at Universal’s Epic Universe.
