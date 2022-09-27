Read full article on original website
Christian County Overwhelms Lady Trojans
The Christian County Lady Colonels picked up a solid road win Tuesday evening. The Lady Colonels traveled to Dixon and came away with a straight-set win over the Webster County Lady Trojans. Christian County opened the match by cruising to a 25-14 win in the opening set to go up...
Lyons Rally but Fall Just Short Against Mayfield 4-3
Lyon County spent 46 minutes erasing a 3-0 deficit. Mayfield needed just 35 seconds to regain the lead. Timothy Taylor had a hat trick as the Lyons rallied to knot the game at 3-3 in the 66th minute on Senior Night in Eddyville. But Mayfield (7-10) answered quickly, with Pablo...
Golfers Find Windy Conditions at State Tough to Overcome
Breezy weather and tougher than normal pin placements made for a difficult day for golfers looking to advance past the first round of the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA state golf first round in Owensboro Monday. Lyon County’s Travis Perry had an up-and-down day that was very similar to his...
Storm Completes Season Sweep of Lyon 5-2
Colton Browning’s hat trick helped Hopkins County Central get out off Eddyville with a 5-2 victory over Lyon County in soccer action on Monday. Browning scored in the 44th and 55th minutes to help the visiting Storm turn a 1-0 halftime lead into a 3-0 margin. Timothy Stewart got...
Trigg Girls Overwhelm Union to Extend Streak
Showing no signs of slowing down as the regular season comes to a close, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team extended its unbeaten run and improved to 12-2-1 with an 8-0 victory at Union County on Tuesday. The Lady Wildcats got a big night from a familiar source. Lania...
Max’s Moment – Bannister Finds the Net for Lyon
Lyon County junior Colt Bannister beat the Hopkins County Central defense for a goal in the second half of Monday night’s game in Eddyville. Bannister’s goal pulled Lyon within 4-2, but the visiting Storm held on for a 5-2 win. Check out Bannister’s goal in this Max’s Moment....
Cathryn Brown Advances to Bowling Green for One Final Walk
Cathryn Brown will play her final rounds of high school golf next week at the golf course that holds a special place for her. The Lyon County High School senior shot a one over par 73 Tuesday at the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA state golf first round in Owensboro. Brown finished one shot behind Region One winner Trinity Beth of Marshall County who carded an even-par 72.
Lady Tigers Extend Win Streak Over Hopkins Central
Caldwell County defeated Hopkins County Central for the 21st straight time — but needed five sets to extend its winning streak against its 7th District adversary. The Lady Tiger volleyball team picked up an 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 15-12 decision in Mortons Gap Tuesday night. Caldwell, now 10-9 overall...
Lady Falcons Take 2nd Seed with Win Over Christian County
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons will be the number two seed when the 8th District girls’ soccer tournament gets underway next week at Fryar Stadium. The Lady Falcons claimed the second seed with a 3-2 win over the Christian County Lady Colonels Monday night at the Stadium of Champions.
Cate Blane to Make Third Straight Trip to Bowling Green
Hopkinsville High School sophomore Cate Blane will make her third consecutive appearance at the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green after finishing among the top 15 qualifiers at Tuesday’s first round in Owensboro. Blane improved five shots after the turn and finished with a 13 over par...
Hunt to Use 2022 Miss to Light 2023 Fire
20 minutes after finding out he had missed out on advancing in the state golf tournament, Christian County freshman Landon Hunt was on the green practicing his chipping and putting. Hunt’s short game, which helped carry him to the region title last week at the Madisonville Country Club, did not make its way north to Owensboro on Monday.
Strong Finish Sends Conlee Lindsey to State Final Round
Conlee Lindsey overcame a slow start and then had a strong finish Tuesday at the first round of the KHSAA state golf tournament in Owensboro. The University Heights Academy sophomore shot an 11 over par 83 and qualified for next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Caldwell Girls Shut Out Fort Campbell for 10th Win (w/PHOTOS)
The Caldwell County girls’ soccer team recorded its seventh shutout of the season and reached double-digit victories for the first time since 2019 by knocking off hosts Fort Campbell 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers improved to 10-4-3 and will wrap up regular-season play on Thursday with a visit...
Trigg Girls Thump Hoptown to Run Unbeaten Streak to Five
After going winless in the series for the last 21 matches throughout 17 seasons, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team won its second in three tries over visiting Hopkinsville on Monday night. The Lady Wildcats haven’t lost since September 3, improving to 11-2-1 with matches at Union County and...
Hoptown Volleyball Snaps Skid With Straight-Set Win at Trigg
On Monday, the Hopkinsville volleyball team put the brakes on a six-game skid with a 3-0 victory over Trigg County for the Lady Tigers’ second straight-set win over the Lady Wildcats this season. The Lady Tigers cruised to a 25-8 win in the opening set and took a 2-0...
Changes coming to weather sirens in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Starting October 1, Hopkins County skies will be a little bit quieter. The county’s emergency management team announced they’ll be making changes to their outdoor weather sirens based on national and regional studies. Officials say their weather sirens will no longer go off for severe thunderstorm warnings, only tornado warnings. […]
Knoth’s Caldwell Golf Career Ends at State First Round
Claire Knoth’s final round of high school golf did not go the way she wanted, but she also knows one round does not define an entire career. The Caldwell county senior shot a 91 at Tuesday’s state tournament first round in Owensboro, missing out on qualifying for next week’s final round by five shots.
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
Tucker Takes Next Step To State Golf Finals
Karra Tucker had a few more squares on her scorecard than she would’ve liked, but the Madisonville-North Hopkins junior shot a four over par 76 Tuesday at the first round of the state golf tournament and will advance to next week‘s final rounds at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Abby Grace Forbes to Return to State Golf Tourney
Last year, Logan County’s Abby Grace Forbes qualified for her first state golf tournament, but it didn’t go so well as she missed the cut by a single shot. She won’t have to worry about a cut this year as the Lady Cougar senior shot an eight-over par 80 to qualify for next week’s final round of the girls’ state golf tournament in Bowling Green.
