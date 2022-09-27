ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 injured in scaffolding collapse in Hollywood

By Travis Schlepp
 1 day ago

One person was hurt and a taxi cab was crushed when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Hollywood.

It happened just after 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Leland Way.

A worker who was on the scaffolding at the time of the collapse suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The taxi driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear what caused the scaffolding to collapse and an investigation is underway.

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
