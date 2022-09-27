ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Former Pakistan cricket star tears into Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed out-of-form India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar, claiming that the Meerut-born player was not learning from his mistakes. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done exceedingly well with the new ball, causing havoc among frontline batters of opposition sides, it is his death bowling that has been worrisome. In...
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli smashes Rohit Sharma’s world record

Former India captain Virat Kohli broke numerous records in the third and final T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday. With his superb knock of 63 off 48 balls, Virat Kohli not only powered India to victory by six wickets in the game but also secured a much-needed series triumph over Aaron Finch and his […] The post Twitter goes berserk as Virat Kohli smashes Rohit Sharma’s world record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Associated Press

Top Australian players return for West Indies T20 series

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Veteran opener Dave Warner and three other top players will return to the Australian Twenty20 squad for a two-match series against the West Indies as the hosts continue to prepare for their defense of the T20 World Cup title. Warner will be joined by allrounders...
The Independent

Kate Cross wants ‘wishy-washy’ run-out rule to be clearer after ODI controversy

England seamer Kate Cross has called for a “wishy-washy” run-out regulation to be clarified following Saturday’s controversial loss to India.India secured victory in the third one-day international at Lord’s when spinner Deepti Sharma stopped in her delivery stride to run out Charlie Dean as she ‘backed up’ at the non-striker’s end in readiness to run.This rare form of dismissal – known as a ‘Mankad’ after the Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad who first enacted it – is legitimate but is widely considered to be unsporting.A controversial ending but...India win by 16 runs and complete a series sweep against England. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gsBpqDcXNp—...
IGN

IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, 1st Semi-Final

India Legends vs Australia Legends, 1st Semi-Final. Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Date & Time: September 28th, at 7:30 PM IST and Local Time. Live Streaming: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, Sports18 Khel, Voot, and Jio TV. Preview:. India Legends will lock horns with Australia Legends in...
The Independent

England failure to chase down Pakistan labelled ‘disappointing’ by Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali branded England’s Twenty20 batting a disappointment after they saw a second chase against Pakistan go off the rails in the space of four days.Having failed to make 167 in Karachi on Sunday, the tourists lost track of an even slimmer target as they were unable to make 146 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.Moeen did his best to drag the result back with a captain’s innings of 51 not in 37 balls but he lost a last-over battle of wills with debutant seamer Aamer Jamal, who secured a five-run win for his side.Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett and Harry...
ESPN

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earns India's first Paris Olympics quota in shooting

Bhowneesh Mendiratta earned India's first 2024 Paris Olympics quota place in shooting, after he finished fourth in the men's trap competition at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Championship in Osijek, Croatia. Mendiratta missed a world championship medal narrowly in the process, being the first to bow out with 13 out...
The Independent

Mark Wood stars as England restrict Pakistan in fifth T20 encounter

Mark Wood’s fierce pace again proved a trump card as England bowled Pakistan out for 145 in the fifth Twenty20 in Lahore.Having hit 97mph on his first appearance in six months last week, Wood returned to the side after a rest and picked up three for 20 in another rousing burst.His skiddy speed proved too much for half of Pakistan’s top six, with Babar Azam, Haider Ali and Asif Ali all falling to the Ashington ace. Mohammad Rizwan posted 63, his fourth half-century in a productive series, but two run outs and two apiece for David Willey and Sam Curran...
