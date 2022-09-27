Read full article on original website
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los AngelesGloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Some Long Beach Unified students struggling through latest heatwave without air conditioning
As sweltering heat continues to bake the Southland, some students have been forced to sit through class without any relief in Long Beach, due to aging campuses and lack of air conditioning. On Tuesday, temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees, creating uncomfortable classroom conditions for dozens of students. Some parents, concerned with the wellbeing of their children have addressed these issues with Long Beach Unified School District. "Sometimes she'll tell me she gets a headache at lunch or she doesn't feel good," said Rachee Tovias, the mother of a Patrick Henry Elementary School student, who has resorted to taking her daughter out of school...
A distillery next to an elementary school? Community groups say they were blindsided by plan
An El Segundo-based distillery plans to open a large facility next to Edison Elementary. Neighbors say they feel cut out of the planning process. The post A distillery next to an elementary school? Community groups say they were blindsided by plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
Garage fire displaces 7 adults, 2 children in Westminster
A fire that broke out in the garage of a Westminster home early Wednesday displaced several people and a cat, according to authorities.The fire broke out at about 3:10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1500 block of Balboa Street. Dozens of firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority, Fountain Valley, and Huntington Beach fire departments were able to put out the blaze in about 35 minutes.The fire was contained to the garage, but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Images released by OCFA show the heat from the fire left doorways and ceilings blackened and charred, and even melted the blades of a ceiling fan in the kitchen.Fire officials say a working smoke alarm alerted the residents and likely saved their lives.One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. A total of seven of adults, two children, and a cat were displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat
Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
More than one in four SoCal families are unable to pay energy bills. Heat waves may make it worse
According to an ABC7 analysis, more than a third of SoCal families had to reduce basic necessities, such as food or medicine, to pay an energy bill.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
spectrumnews1.com
A new earthquake study comes with a seismic warning
Coming up on “LA Times Today,” a new study comes with a seismic warning. A fault system running along the coast of LA and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Plus, evidence of a murder at sea landed in his hands. Now, he’s dedicating his life to...
NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles' Neighborhood Speed Hump Program to Resume After Hiatus
Los Angeles residents can once again apply to have speed humps installed in their neighborhoods, officials announced Wednesday. The Neighborhood Speed Hump Program, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic to direct resources to emergency response and recovery efforts, will resume taking applications Oct. 6. "Nothing is more important than...
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
NBC Los Angeles
Mountain Lion Attacks 7-Year-Old Boy in Stevenson Ranch Park
A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized and treated for wounds after being attacked by a mountain lion Monday night. The attack took place just after 7 p.m. at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch, according to authorities. The young boy was with his father at the park playing on a staircase,...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
Ranked: See which Los Angeles school made the top 10 private schools in the U.S.
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NBC Los Angeles
Sort Crayons and Help Children's Hospitals at a Give-Back Event
It's not too unusual to encounter a bright and waxy drawing implement when you sit down to sup at a restaurant or even enjoy a beverage at a bar. That is, if the tablecloth is a large sheet of paper and you're invited to put the tip of a crayon to the blank canvas, all to whimsically pass the time before your dinner arrives or delight your date with your artistic proclivities.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles adopts new rental protection for low-income families
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted two rent protection motions aimed at keeping low-income families in their homes and decreasing the chances of people falling into homelessness. The first motion calls for an expansion of the county’s StayHoused L.A. program. Launched during the pandemic, the...
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
Child hospitalized after car crashes into Garden Grove Hospital
One child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a car crashed into the side of Garden Grove Hospital. The crash occurred a little before 4 p.m. at the medical center located on Garden Grove Boulevard. According to police, the man behind the wheel was taking his wife to an appointment at the location. He was inside of the car with their four children, when his foot slipped and caused the car to accelerate into the side of the building. The man was believed to be fatigued, after reportedly working overnight and not sleeping throughout the day. The car crashed into a pedestrian railing, the side of the building and the window of the cafeteria. One of the children inside of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one inside of the building was injured. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
