Nord Stream Pipelines Hit by Suspicious Leaks in Possible Sabotage; Russia Says It Has ‘a Right' to Use Nuclear Weapons

Ukraine news latest: Putin demands ‘ceasefire’ but won’t ‘negotiate’ with annexed regions after sham referendum result
VLADIMIR Putin has made calls for Ukraine to "sit down at the negotiating table" as the dictator tries to exit war on his "own terms". After the sham referendum outcome on Friday saw the annexation of Kherson, Mariupol, Donetsk and Luhansk, a Russian political scientist has claimed the dictator wants to back out of the war as soon as possible.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Ukrainian capture of Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cheers capture of key city in east after Moscow confirms retreat of its troops
IAEA head seeks release of Ukrainian nuclear plant head
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Russian patrol has detained the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the state-owned company in charge of the plant said on Saturday, and the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Russia had confirmed the move.
Russia blocks SoundCloud citing spread of "false information" -Ifx
MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia has restricted access to music-streaming app SoundCloud citing "false information" about what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported on Sunday, quoting communications watchdog Roskomnadzor (RKN).
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive after taking back control of a strategic eastern city. Russia’s loss of Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub, is a...
Ukraine news – live: Russian defeat in Lyman makes war ‘more difficult’ for Putin, says US
The US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of Lyman and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.Hours earlier, Russia’s defence ministry had announced it was pulling troops out of the area “in connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement”.
U.S. Announces New Sanctions on Russia in Response to Ukraine Annexation
The Biden administration announced new economic sanctions on hundreds of Russian officials in response to the Kremlin's illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine. The newly sanctioned entities include shell companies formed specifically to evade previous sanctions on Russian military suppliers. They also expand prior sanctions on top Kremlin officials...
Putin Declares ‘Four New Regions of Russia' as Moscow Illegally Annexes Parts of Ukraine
"There are four new regions of Russia," Putin said in a televised ceremony from the Kremlin in Moscow, according to a translation. The territory being seized consists of two pro-Russian "republics" in Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, and in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. There are concerns Moscow...
Kremlin Announces Russia Will Annex Four Occupied Regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream Tensions Rise
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia is facing the prospect of another raft of sanctions on prominent individuals and sectors of the economy after it oversaw a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, and is expected to annex those regions imminently.
Spain Says Nord Stream Gas Leaks Likely a Deliberate Act — and Points the Finger at Russia
"It was a deliberate act and in my opinion it can very likely be linked to the push for constant provocation by the Kremlin," Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told reporters, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said claims that Russia was behind the suspected attack were "stupid."
New Foreign Secretary Cleverly Says UK's Strategic Shift to Indo-Pacific Is ‘Permanent'
The U.K. will be the first European country to join the CPTPP should it succeed in becoming a member. The foreign secretary pointed to "our commitment to sovereignty and territorial integrity and freedom from economic coercion, and a shared belief in the value of democracy and open markets." China is...
