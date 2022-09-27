Read full article on original website
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve (PHOTOS)
My wife and I love getting the kids out of the house for some adventuring and this is the perfect time of year to get in some hiking. Not too hot, not too cold. My wife uses this nifty little ap called AllTrails when we head out on a hike to track all the details, but it also helps us discover hidden gems just like the one we visited this weekend.
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka
The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
A Very Special Captain for Iowa-Michigan Saturday
Captains on a football team are nothing new. It's a special designation for team leaders. But sometimes there's an extra special captain on a team. That's the case this Saturday when the Iowa Hawkeyes host the Michigan Wolverines at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. For more than a decade, the...
Some Like it Hot! Annual Chili Cook-Off This Weekend (Oct 1)
Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off, presented by Calico Bean Market will be held this Saturday, October 1. This family-friendly tradition will again be held at Cable Car Square at 4th and Bluff in downtown Dubuque and everyone is encouraged to attend!
DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding
During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
This Library Event in Dubuque is for the Dogs…and the Cats!
If you've ever considered adopting a new pet or simply wanted to help a pet currently in the Dubuque Humane Society, here's your chance to do both!. The public is invited to attend a Pet Café event at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library on Locust Street in Dubuque on Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m.-Noon. in the third-floor auditorium. Enjoy free refreshments and meet adoptable animals from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
See The Two Homes $1 Million Buys You In Dubuque This Week
$1,299,000 - 900 West 3rd St, Dubuque, IA 52001. The 1890s historic home at 900 West 3rd St. boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, and four baths on a .85 acre lot. The Zillow description calls it one of the finest examples of Queen Anne Architecture...
New Clinic in Galena Seeks to Provide Tri-Staters with Relief
Despite its designation as a pseudoscience, acupuncture has seen increasing popularity in America over the last several years. Research shows that over 14 million Americans have tried acupuncture at least once, up from eight million during the last study. It's become an increasingly in-demand practice for pain and stress relief, with a global market worth $24.55 billion in 2017.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
13 Competitors, 15,000 Wings, and Spallaball in Farley, IA
What do you get when you combine live music, Wiffle ball and volleyball, a dunk tank, kidfest, and 15,000 chicken wings?. That's easy, the 8th Annual Wingfest sponsored by the Westen Dubuque Fine Arts Booster Club! .A huge community fundraiser will take flight this Saturday, September 24th in Farley, Iowa. it's a day filled with fun for the entire family. Kids' entertainment starts at 10:30. And it just gets better from there including the elementary kids singing the National Antem at 11 am.
DRA Commits to $8 Million Match for Grant Application for Chaplain Schmitt Island
According to the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos has committed to a match of up to $8 million toward a sought-after grant for development on Chaplain Schmitt Island. The TH reported today that board members of the DRA, which legally is called the Dubuque Racing Association,...
Another Cruise Ship Ribbon Cutting in Dubuque Tuesday (Sept 27)
It's been a busy summer/fall in the Port of Dubuque as the city has welcomed numerous large excursion riverboats and cruise lines to our All America city over the past several months. If you've missed other welcome parties and ribbon cuttings, you have just one more chance. Travel Dubuque, along...
Volunteers Needed to Help Clean Up Dubuque This Saturday
Apparently sitting on my backside playing music and entertaining listeners is a fun way to earn a living, but it doesn't do much for my physical health and well-being. In fact, it probably hurts it. So several years ago, at the urging of my doctor, I started walking around my...
Dubuque Innovates With The Little Free Food Pantry Program
Food security means having both the physical and economic access to a sufficient amount of food to meet dietary needs for a productive and healthy life; and unfortunately that is not always the case. Both in the United States, and in developing nations, food insecurity is often linked to poverty. Shifts in the economy, like inflation, and rises in food and oil prices, affect food security with sometimes severe outcomes in low-income areas. Dubuque is doing it's best to combat these very issues in a new and interesting way with the developement of.
Happy Joes to Award $50,000 to Children With Disabilities.
After Happy Joe's locations in Maquoketa, Iowa and East Dubuque have closed. then, hearing last week that Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed for bankruptcy in early September, Read more on that HERE. It's nice to report some good news about Happy Joe's. Happy Joe’s Pizza...
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Big Apple Bagels Hosting Annual “Stocktoberfest” Next Month
Big Apple Bagels' annual "Stocktoberfest" event is just shy of a month away, but it's not too early to start seeing if you can scrounge up some items to donate!. Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, will collect non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truckload of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite will also be assisting with the event!
