ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys show ability to course correct mistakes in MNF win over New York Giants | Opinion

By Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has been a salve for the Cowboys, but his play isn't the most auspicious sign for Dallas to emerge as a potential contender in the NFC.

Instead, as the team showed in Monday night's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants, it was the its ability to course correct its mistakes from the first half — inefficiency in the red zone, penalties, drops — and turn those into the reasons they won. During the two-and-a-half-year tenure of Mike McCarthy as the team's coach, that hadn't always been the case.

“We were moving the ball all night so I think there was a lot of confidence of: ‘Hey we just got to finish when we get down there,’” right guard Zack Martin said told USA TODAY Sports. “We were able to have that huge drive there in the fourth, that 90-yard drive, then the defense closed it out at the end.

“These are huge games to get.”

Rush and the Cowboys (2-1) have won two games in a row, the previous coming against the defending AFC champion Bengals , and have slid into second place in the division, behind the undefeated Eagles (3-0). The aim, now, will be for the Cowboys to start games with precision.

In the first half Monday night, Dallas failed to convert both its trips into the red zone, settling for short field goals.

In each case, the Cowboys had marched inside the Giants' 10-yard line. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore called unimaginative plays and there also appeared to be communication issues. In the first quarter, for example, on a second-and-goal from the 5, Rush appeared to change the play at the line of scrimmage while running back Ezekiel Elliott stood behind him and tapped his shoulder several times, apparently unsure of what the call was (it was a rush to Elliott).

But that changed in the second half. The Cowboys sped up the tempo with some no-huddle offense and were decisive at the line of scrimmage. Dallas scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns on consecutive drives that bookended the end of the third quarter with the start of the fourth.

“It may be a good sign for others on the outside who don’t think we’re capable of these things,” receiver Noah Brown told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s just validation for us. We already knew we could do this and just to come out here and do it, it’s a boost of confidence. I’m already looking forward to next week.”

32 THINGS WE LEARNED IN WEEK 3: Super Bowl, MVP favorites emerging?

WINNERS AND LOSERS: Surprise contenders emerge in loaded AFC

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xful_0iBeSgrw00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson defends. Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

It's worth pointing out, too, that the final Cowboys touchdown of the night was Lamb's highlight reel grab, which came after he had a pair of costly drops in the second quarter, one of which negated what almost certainly would've been a touchdown.

“It was very frustrating, honestly,” Lamb said. “I practiced all week, all offseason on focusing in on the ball and I let that one slip away. It was tough. ...

“I appreciate all the guys believing in my abilities. It was a tough third quarter; I kept thinking about it. But all the guys kept telling me: ‘Let it go. Let it go. We still got more game left.’ And then fourth quarter when I kept hearing my name getting called, I knew it was my opportunity again, so I had to step up.”

The penalties, though, are still an issue. One year after they were the NFL's most-penalized squad (141 enforced), the Cowboys were called for eight more, totaling 70 yards. But it wasn't just a question of volume; the Cowboys showed a lack of situational awareness, granting the Giants four first downs via penalties.

The Cowboys will host the 1-2 Washington Commanders in Week 4 before a tough two-game stretch that will see them face the Rams and the Eagles, both on the road. Dallas very well can't afford to start those games with sloppy inefficient play.

But if the Cowboys somehow find themselves in that spot, Monday night showed that they can work their way out of it.

“It tells you the kind of team you have,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. “These guys have been leaning on one another. This is an outstanding locker room. The accountability is very high. The resilience is there, you can see it every step of the way. It’s just like anything, sometimes you have to go through some hard times to get to where you want to go and hopefully we’ve built a good foundation to get to where we want to go.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dallas Cowboys show ability to course correct mistakes in MNF win over New York Giants | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw News

The NFL world isn't happy with a comment Terry Bradshaw made on the Saints quarterback situation on Sunday. Bradshaw warned Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, saying if he isn't careful, he'll have his job taken by backup Andy Dalton. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." NFL fans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson takes swipe at Pete Carroll after win

Russell Wilson made a great play to extend a key drive for the Denver Broncos in the fourth quarter of their win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it seems like he wanted his former coach to take note. Wilson completed a beautiful 27-yard pass to Kendall...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to referees blatant missed penalty

NFL referees certainly don’t have easy jobs. There’s a lot to watch on any given play and sometimes things simply go unnoticed as a result. That was the case during Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when the referees missed an absolutely blatant pass interference penalty on the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw to Retire After Tough Day of Broadcasting

Terry Bradshaw, the Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcasting mainstay, could be losing support from the NFL fans who watch him each Sunday. Bradshaw, who still oozes country charisma, is the long-time studio analyst for Fox NFL Sunday. He’s usually particularly astute when talking about topics in his wheelhouse — namely, how to play quarterback. But he was suffering through some screwups Sunday as he narrated game highlights packages.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#The New York Giants#American Football#Mnf#East Rutherford#Nfc#Usa Today Sports#Afc#Bengals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Firing

A college football starting quarterback is hitting the transfer portal on Monday morning. According to reports out of Boise State, starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier is leaving the Broncos program. Bachmeier's decision to transfer comes just days after the team fired offensive coordinator Tim Blough. B.J. Rains first reported the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

619K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy