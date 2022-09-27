If you live in a condo or work a lot in an office space, an air purifier is a must-have especially if you’re not able to open your windows often. Most of the time though, these devices are placed by the wall or close to the wall since you don’t want them to take up much space. It would be better though if you could place them in the middle of the room so it is able to “purify” the entire space well. So the idea is to make it multi-functional or at least integrate it into your room’s decoration.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO