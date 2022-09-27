ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Reuters

Oil prices hit 9-month lows on recession fears

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit nine-month lows on Monday before recovering some ground in choppy trade, as recession fears and a strong dollar spooked markets. Brent crude futures for November settlement were down 37 cents, or 0.4%, at $85.78 a barrel, having fallen as far as $84.51, the lowest since Jan. 14.
Agriculture Online

Wheat, corn, and soybeans fall on recession fears

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn, and soybeans fell on Monday as fears of a global economic downturn and expectations of a bumper wheat crop in Russia weighed. Corn and soybeans were weakened also by forecasts of welcome dry weather during the U.S. harvest. “Fears of recession risk...
104.1 WIKY

Swedish business, consumer sentiment slides further in September

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sentiment among households and businesses in Sweden darkened further in September from an already low level, data from the NIER think tank showed on Wednesday. Consumer confidence fell to 49.7 points in September from a revised 57.8 points in the previous month. The overall sentiment index...
104.1 WIKY

World Bank’s Malpass sees risk of stagflation, likely recession in Europe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday warned that it could take years for global energy production to diversify away from Russia, prolonging the risk of stagflation, or a period of low growth and high inflation. In a speech at Stanford University, Malpass said there was...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
104.1 WIKY

Oil prices fall amid strong dollar, economic concerns

(Reuters) – Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as a strong dollar and economic woes outweighed optimism over consumer demand. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.7%, to $88.73 per barrel by 0016 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell by 54 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59. Both benchmarks rebounded in the prior two sessions amid volatile trade after reaching nine-month lows this week.
