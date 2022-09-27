ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Memorial Park in Ludlow hosted community event

A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children activities and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.
LUDLOW, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westfield, MA
Sports
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westfield, MA
Education
amherstbulletin.com

Fires set in Amherst Regional High School bathrooms lead to early dismissal

AMHERST — Small fires intentionally set in bathrooms at Amherst Regional High School on Sept. 15 led to students being dismissed early from the building, and all athletic events being canceled. For Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, the incidents in which towel dispensers were set on fireare cause for...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight

HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Education Program#Education Department#Middle Schools#Bike#Bicycles#School Committee#Curriculum#Specialized#Outride
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
Live 95.9

Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield

Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Sports
thereminder.com

Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion

HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Lauren Carnes, Westfield girls volleyball bumps Ludlow, 3-0

WESTFIELD – Things looked bleak early on for the home squad Wednesday evening at home. Westfield trailed Ludlow 7-1 in the opening set of a high school girls volleyball match. The Bombers regrouped to win the set by three points and took the next two by the identical score with a seven-point margin-of-victory to sweep the Lions, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city

HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy