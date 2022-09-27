Read full article on original website
Westfield State University dorm vacant this semester as enrollment falls below 5K
WESTFIELD — Due to a decline in enrollment numbers, Westfield State University took the step over the summer of closing an entire residence hall for at least the fall semester to concentrate students into the remaining dorms. Leslie Rice, the university’s executive director of communication, marketing and branding, said...
As educators work without a contract, South Hadley teacher union plans protest
SOUTH HADLEY – A union representing educators in the Public Schools planed a rally Thursday afternoon at the high school to raise awareness that the unionized K-12 staff have been working more than a year without a labor contract. The last contract expired in the summer of 2021 and...
Memorial Park in Ludlow hosted community event
A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children activities and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.
Governor Baker announce grants at Westfield Technical Academy
Governor Baker announced that $24 million in Skills Capital Grants will benefit 14 different high schools.
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Fires set in Amherst Regional High School bathrooms lead to early dismissal
AMHERST — Small fires intentionally set in bathrooms at Amherst Regional High School on Sept. 15 led to students being dismissed early from the building, and all athletic events being canceled. For Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson, the incidents in which towel dispensers were set on fireare cause for...
Easthampton to seek proposals for redevelopment of three vacant schools
EASTHAMPTON – With a unanimous vote last week by the City Council, it is full steam ahead to find a developer that can fulfill the community’s vision to turn three vacant schools into affordable housing. The council agreed to issue a request for proposals by mid-October. A news...
Holyoke’s new ‘Flex Squad’ ready to combat blight
HOLYOKE – Mayor Joshua A. Garcia has introduced the Flex Squad program this week, an initiative aimed at combatting blight and enforce existing city codes and ordinances. Teams will also scour city neighborhoods after hours to crack down on scofflaws. Garcia credited Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno for the...
Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
Whoops! Driving School Car Takes Out Traffic Light In Pittsfield
Getting my driver's license was always a priority of mine. It just was. Interests ebb and flow throughout generations, but mine certainly was obsessed with getting their driver's license. Seriously, I didn't know ONE teenager who wasn't all about it back in 1997. Nowadays, it doesn't seem to be THAT...
Westfield’s Lauren Connor claims Western Mass. girls golf title as freshman
AGAWAM — John Courtney paused for a moment before handing out the first-place trophy at the Western Massachusetts Girls Golf Championship Wednesday afternoon to share some historical context.
Senior Picnic returns to Summit View Pavilion
HOLYOKE – On Sept. 16 the Holyoke Council on Aging hosted its annual senior picnic at the Summit View Pavilion. During the picnic seniors were treated to burgers on the grill and had the opportunity to meet with local officials including Mayor Joshua Garcia and City Councilor David Bartley.
Scoreboard: Westfield field hockey defeats West Springfield 3-0 on Wednesday and more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Westfield field hockey team found its way back into the win column on Wednesday, defeating West Springfield 3-0 on the road.
Vermont woman riding bicycle struck by car on Route 10 in Bernardston
A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston Tuesday.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Gavin Connors leads St. Mary’s past Westfield Technical Academy in Whip City golf matchup & more
St. Mary’s 14.5, Westfield Technical Academy 9.5. St. Mary’s Gavin Connors posted a 43 to down Dan O’Connor, 3-1, and lead the Saints past the Westfield Tech Tigers in a high school golf matchup at East Mountain Country Club.
Lauren Carnes, Westfield girls volleyball bumps Ludlow, 3-0
WESTFIELD – Things looked bleak early on for the home squad Wednesday evening at home. Westfield trailed Ludlow 7-1 in the opening set of a high school girls volleyball match. The Bombers regrouped to win the set by three points and took the next two by the identical score with a seven-point margin-of-victory to sweep the Lions, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.
City acquisition of former Friendly’s site called critical for staff parking, easing school bus congestion at nearby Sumner Avenue School
SPRINGFIELD — City and school officials warned that the city needs to act quickly to acquire the site of the former Friendly’s restaurant for use as overflow parking for the nearby Sumner Avenue School before the property owner decides to sell or lease the site to someone else.
Hatfield farm holds groundbreaking to improve operations
ServiceNet's Prospect Meadow Farm in Hatfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking following a nearly $600,000 state grant to the farm.
The Great Brick Race and Doors Open Holyoke return to the city
HOLYOKE — The third Saturday in October will be a busy one for the Paper City as it marks the return of Doors Open Holyoke and The Great Holyoke Brick Race. The Planning and Economic Development Office released a schedule of events showing the Oct. 15 Doors Open Holyoke will feature self-guided and self-paced tours of Holyoke’s cultural, historical and architectural landmarks.
