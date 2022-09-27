ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way

The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist China#Capital Markets#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Communist Party Congress#Reuters#Politburo#The Party Congress
104.1 WIKY

China’s offshore yuan hits record low against strengthening dollar

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s yuan tumbled against a rising dollar in early deals on Wednesday, with its offshore trades dropping to a record low, pressured by expectations for more Federal Reserve rate hikes. China’s offshore yuan fell as far as 7.2349, the lowest level since such data became...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
China
104.1 WIKY

No forex controls while I’m in office, Taiwan central bank chief says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday there would be no foreign exchange controls during his tenure at the central bank, adding management measures were sufficient to maintain market stability if there were large capital outflows. Yang’s five-year term in office is due to...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

UK finance minister will meet with Wall Street banks after the newly unveiled mini-budget sparked panic in markets and sent the pound plummeting

The UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is scheduled to meet with Wall Street execs, Wednesday. Kwarteng is conducting outreach about the UK's newly announced mini-budget, Bloomberg reported. The pound dropped to a record low with investors spooked by the plan that includes £45 billion in tax cuts.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hony Capital Switches SPAC IPO Focus from U.S. to Hong Kong

Everest Acquisition Corporation, a SPAC co-funded by Hony Capital and ABCI Capital, applied to list in Hong Kong with the aim of acquiring companies in the healthcare, consumer goods and green sectors. In April this year Hony Capital scrapped a bid to list another SPAC, Hony Capital Acquisition, in the...
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Stocks bounce but sterling slippery after BoE buys bonds

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets rose on Thursday after Britain’s central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme to stabilise a furious sell-off in gilts, though trade was skittish and sterling remained under pressure. The Bank of England said it will buy as much as £5 billion...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy