ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
ASIA
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Lee Hsien Loong
Person
Shinzo Abe
Daily Mail

America keeps poking the dragon: Destroyer and Canadian frigate sail through Taiwan Strait to show China it is international waterway - after Biden said army will be sent if Beijing invades

A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The United States has long used 'freedom of navigation' passages through the Taiwan Strait to push back against Chinese claims and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan

US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Trade#Colombo
BBC

Abe funeral: Japan asks why state event is costing more than the Queen's

"How could Abe's funeral cost more than the Queen's?" read one headline. Even though the actual amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral has not been disclosed, the Flash article cited the Daily Mirror's reported figure of £8m or 1.3bn yen to compare it to the estimated cost of ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral of 1.66bn yen.
ASIA
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
104.1 WIKY

China repeats call for stability in Korean peninsula

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after South Korean media reported that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in coming months. The relevant parties should take concrete actions to respond to the legitimate...
CHINA
104.1 WIKY

No forex controls while I’m in office, Taiwan central bank chief says

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday there would be no foreign exchange controls during his tenure at the central bank, adding management measures were sufficient to maintain market stability if there were large capital outflows. Yang’s five-year term in office is due to...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

Mali says it will not respect regional sanctions on Guinea

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali does not respect and will not apply sanctions imposed by West Africa’s main political and economic bloc on neighbouring Guinea in the wake of last year’s coup, Mali’s interim prime minister said on Wednesday. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy