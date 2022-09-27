Read full article on original website
Japan holds state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe
Japan paid its respects to its longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in a rare state funeral in Tokyo on Tuesday, 27 September.Mr Abe was assassinated on 8 July during a campaign rally by a man who said he shot the former prime minister for his alleged connections to the Unification Church, widely known as the “Moonies.” Protests have broken out across the country against the state funeral, an honour ordinarily reserved only for members of Japan’s imperial family, due to the alleged link.Over 4,300 people, among them world leaders, attended the service. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28Royal Mail unveils new Queen Elizabeth II stamps to honour late monarch’s memoryNasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary protection test’
ASIA
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Australia seeks stable ties with 'great power' China, minister says
SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Australia is aiming for a stable relationship with China despite differences, especially on trade, Australia's foreign minister said, as she called on Beijing to use its influence as a great power to help end the war in Ukraine.
Why Japan Is Angry About a State Funeral for an Assassinated Leader
TOKYO — Nearly three months after Shinzo Abe, Japan’s most influential and longest-serving prime minister, was gunned down in broad daylight at a campaign stop, his death is still reverberating, though in ways few would have predicted.
America keeps poking the dragon: Destroyer and Canadian frigate sail through Taiwan Strait to show China it is international waterway - after Biden said army will be sent if Beijing invades
A US destroyer and a Canadian frigate sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday in the latest joint operation aimed at reinforcing the route's status as an international waterway. The United States has long used 'freedom of navigation' passages through the Taiwan Strait to push back against Chinese claims and...
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
US News and World Report
Solomon Islands Tells Pacific Islands It Won't Sign White House Summit Declaration -Note
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Solomon Islands has told Pacific nations invited to a White House meeting with President Joe Biden it won't sign the summit declaration, according to a note seen by Reuters, prompting concern over the islands' ties to China. Leaders from the Pacific Island Forum bloc have been...
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
Blinken To Meet China Foreign Minister Days After Biden Said His Forces Would Defend Taiwan From A Chinese Attack
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet on Friday amid sour relations between the countries due to the rising tensions at the Taiwan Strait. What Happened: U.S. Department of State announced that the two leaders would meet on the sidelines of the 77th...
BBC
Abe funeral: Japan asks why state event is costing more than the Queen's
"How could Abe's funeral cost more than the Queen's?" read one headline. Even though the actual amount of money spent on the Queen's state funeral has not been disclosed, the Flash article cited the Daily Mirror's reported figure of £8m or 1.3bn yen to compare it to the estimated cost of ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral of 1.66bn yen.
ASIA
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in...
104.1 WIKY
China repeats call for stability in Korean peninsula
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after South Korean media reported that North Korea may conduct a nuclear test in coming months. The relevant parties should take concrete actions to respond to the legitimate...
Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday to discuss China's recent aggression in the Taiwan Strait and to condemn North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch. Harris held the meeting with Kishida as she leads the U.S. presidential delegation...
104.1 WIKY
No forex controls while I’m in office, Taiwan central bank chief says
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday there would be no foreign exchange controls during his tenure at the central bank, adding management measures were sufficient to maintain market stability if there were large capital outflows. Yang’s five-year term in office is due to...
Kamala Harris Vows to Back Taiwan Against China's Aggression
The vice president spoke from the deck of an American warship at a U.S. naval base in Japan.
VP Kamala Harris visits Japan to discuss Taiwanese security situation: official
Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Japan on Monday on her way to discuss Taiwan's security issues amid increased aggression from China. A senior administration official confirmed that Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership approach to Taiwan's security situation. The official also said that Japan's...
104.1 WIKY
Western official: Leaks in Nord Stream pipelines very serious, highly suspicious
LONDON (Reuters) – Leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines from Russia to Europe are a very serious development and highly suspicious, but a full investigation is needed to establish what happened, a Western official said on Wednesday. The official did not blame Russia for the leaks but said President...
104.1 WIKY
Mali says it will not respect regional sanctions on Guinea
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Mali does not respect and will not apply sanctions imposed by West Africa’s main political and economic bloc on neighbouring Guinea in the wake of last year’s coup, Mali’s interim prime minister said on Wednesday. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States...
US News and World Report
U.S. VP Harris, Japan PM Kishida to Discuss Taiwan Security Issue -US Administration Official
ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will discuss a partnership on Taiwan security issues, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday aboard Air Force Two. The official also told reporters that Washington welcomes Japan's increased military strength and...
