The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget
UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks rallied Wednesday on Wall Street to their first gain in more than a week, as some calm returned to markets around the world after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 2% for its...
European shares reverse losses as BoE intervenes to cool bond markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Wednesday, with the UK's blue-chip index reversing losses after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to cool a turmoil in markets stemming from the British government's fiscal plans.
Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
Pound Collapse Puts Dollar Parity, Emergency Bank of England Rate Hikes in Focus
The British pound slumped to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar in overnight trading Monday, prompting increased speculation of an emergency rate hike from the Bank of England over the coming days. Sterling was marked as much as 5% lower against the greenback, at an historic low of 1.0325...
ECB must place inflation concerns above growth, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, even if the side effect of tighter policy will be weaker growth, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. “We have return inflation to 2% in the medium term, and we will do what...
Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds
Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. and global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market to stem a damaging rise in borrowing costs, an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
Inflation expectations still anchored even though price hike longer: Centeno
LISBON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations are anchored to the European Central Bank's medium-term target even though consumer price rises will be steeper and longer than originally thought, European Central Bank governing council member Mario Centeno said on Tuesday.
Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager
LONDON (Reuters) – Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters. The firm has a “fiduciary duty” to its clients to alert the central bank to problems for pension schemes...
Fed’s Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March
LONDON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers are...
New Zealand businesses less pessimistic in September – ANZ survey
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand businesses were less pessimistic in September with a mood lift evident in the construction sector, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday. The survey’s headline measure showed a net 36.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 47.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in August.
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Just Topped 4%: What It Means for You
It's the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that bond yields have been this high.
Sterling sinks to new low as 'mini budget' hits investor faith in UK markets
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The pound plunged to a record low against the dollar early on Monday and British bonds were slammed on concerns over the government's fiscal plan, unleashing calls for the Bank of England to deliver an immediate rate hike to restore investor confidence.
Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge
Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
