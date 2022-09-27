ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
Japan
Tokyo, JP
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
104.1 WIKY

ECB must place inflation concerns above growth, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank must keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, even if the side effect of tighter policy will be weaker growth, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. “We have return inflation to 2% in the medium term, and we will do what...
Reuters

Wall Street bounces off lows as UK steps in to calm bonds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. and global equities staged a partial comeback on Wednesday as the Bank of England said it would step in to the bond market to stem a damaging rise in borrowing costs, an attempt to dampen investors' fears of contagion across the financial system.
104.1 WIKY

Columbia Threadneedle discussed gilts with BoE, says portfolio manager

LONDON (Reuters) – Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle had several conversations with the Bank of England over recent gilt market moves, a portfolio manager looking after pension fund clients told Reuters. The firm has a “fiduciary duty” to its clients to alert the central bank to problems for pension schemes...
104.1 WIKY

Fed’s Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday. Most Fed policymakers are...
104.1 WIKY

New Zealand businesses less pessimistic in September – ANZ survey

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand businesses were less pessimistic in September with a mood lift evident in the construction sector, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday. The survey’s headline measure showed a net 36.7% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. It compared with a 47.8% pessimism level in the previous poll in August.
BBC

Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge

Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
