What would you consider the signature dish or food of the city of Chicago?

Would it be deep-dish pizza, Chicago-style dogs, Italian beef Sandwich, etc…?

PU18: A greasy burrito from a place with a faded sign at 3am
InternetArtisan: Well, beyond hot dogs and pizza and Polish sausage, I always vote on Italian beef. In my book it's something different compared to street foods in other areas. It's not a cheesesteak, it's not a French dip, it's it's own beast. Many places have hot dogs and pizza, but usually when anybody comes here as a tourist the one thing I tell them they need to try is Italian beef.
LoRoK1: hot dog, obviously. Followed by a combo, hot n wet.
dream-more95: Giant cheese+sausage round thin pizza cut into squares with a free 2-liter of RC cola, while watching Married With Children. That's the pizza brought home, the pizza you "go out for" is deep dish.

Looking forward to getting more answers from you guys.

