Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
An Elk Grove man arrested Sunday after shooting another man during an argument last week is being held on felony assault charges. Elk Grove police arrested Sundeep Singh, 25, at his home Sunday, days after the Sept. 21 shooting in the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive. Officers called to the scene that Wednesday found blood in the street but no victim.
crimevoice.com
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
LAFAYETTE – A man tried to invade a Lafayette home Saturday night and suffered injuries trying to do so. Lafayette police were called at 8:22 p.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Carol Lane. Officers arrived at the apartment complex to find the suspect injured, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The man, whose identity hasn't been released but was a resident of the complex, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. He was also taken to the hospital. Lee said Monday the suspect will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when medically cleared. The investigation is ongoing. Lafayette police ask anyone with information to call (925) 283-3680. Tips can also be emailed to 94549TIP@gmail.com.
SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related.
Sierra Sun
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. September 27, 2022 and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado hills journalist, Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
CBS News
On Monday, detectives announced that they had identified the suspect as 23-year-old Michael Escobar. He was arrested in West Sacramento with the help of a SWAT team.
goldcountrymedia.com
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman early Sunday morning is now being investigated as a double homicide since her unborn child also died, according to Lodi Police. The police identified the woman as 25-year-old Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, who officers say was approximately four months pregnant. After midnight on Sunday, […]
CBS News
FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County. According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
KCRA.com
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi and her boyfriend was wounded following a house party over the weekend, police said. A 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the case, Lodi police said Monday afternoon. She will be booked into the Peterson Juvenile Hall on a homicide charge.
LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about...
SFist
A 19-year-old whose reckless driving was implicated in the death of a 28-year-old Oakland man and injuries to his family members has been charged with felony vehicular manslaughter. As KTVU reports, earlier this month, 19-year-old Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for the June...
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related.
sftimes.com
An investigation has been launched for a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident left one dead. Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Shortly after, another person called to report a shooting outside his residence.
CBS News
Michael Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the 1985 killing of Jane Hylton. The 54-year-old man was arrested in 2020 after new DNA evidence led investigators to Green and led to freedom for Ricky Davis.
CBS News
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
