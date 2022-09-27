ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack

PLEASANT HILL  -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said  26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect.   The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
AOL Corp

Elk Grove man facing felony charges in shooting after argument led to gunfire

An Elk Grove man arrested Sunday after shooting another man during an argument last week is being held on felony assault charges. Elk Grove police arrested Sundeep Singh, 25, at his home Sunday, days after the Sept. 21 shooting in the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive. Officers called to the scene that Wednesday found blood in the street but no victim.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Deputies: Suspect in Lafayette attempted home invasion injured, taken to hospital

LAFAYETTE – A man tried to invade a Lafayette home Saturday night and suffered injuries trying to do so. Lafayette police were called at 8:22 p.m. to a report of a suspicious circumstance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Carol Lane. Officers arrived at the apartment complex to find the suspect injured, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's spokesman Jimmy Lee. The man, whose identity hasn't been released but was a resident of the complex, was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.  He was also taken to the hospital. Lee said Monday the suspect will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility when medically cleared. The investigation is ongoing. Lafayette police ask anyone with information to call (925) 283-3680. Tips can also be emailed to 94549TIP@gmail.com.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
FOX40

Early morning Stockton shooting kills man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento County

FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County. According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing

LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after shooting in Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Oak Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 3800 block of 6th Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he has since died. The name of the man has not been released. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.The 6th Avenue shooting marks the third homicide investigation Sacramento police are dealing with within the past 12 hours. Late Monday night, police started investigating two separate shootings – including one at an apartment complex in South Natomas that left two people dead. Police have said the two late Monday night shootings are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
sftimes.com

One killed in Fairfield shooting

An investigation has been launched for a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. The incident left one dead. Around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Fairfield Dispatch received a report of a fight in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive. Shortly after, another person called to report a shooting outside his residence.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy