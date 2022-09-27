ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
Serious crash shuts down eastbound I-80/94 in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- All lanes on the eastbound Borman Expressway in Gary, Indiana were shut down Monday night after a serious crash. Indiana State Police Sgt. Glenn Fifeld tweeted Monday that that all lanes of eastbound I-80/94 were blocked at Broadway. The reason was a serious crash and a...
Hit-and-run driver injures bicyclist in Pomona

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run collision in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public's help to find the driver who took off. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at Towne Avenue and Bangor Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. The male victim was taken...
