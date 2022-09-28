Seattle woman's body found at recycling center in Davis

Body found at Davis recycling center 00:16

DAVIS - A woman's body has been found at a Davis recycling facility.

At around 7:10 a.m. Monday, workers located a woman's body, according to the Davis Police Department. It's unclear how she got there or how she died.

The Yolo County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as 45-year-old Seattle resident Mercedita Madison-Villar.

The facility is located at 2727 2nd Street, about a block north of the train tracks and Interstate 80.