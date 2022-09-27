ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Greece vs Northern Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Defeat for Northern Ireland in Greece could condemn Ian Baraclough’s side to a place in the relegation playouts of the Nations League .

The visitors are level on points with Cyprus at the bottom of Group C2 with one game left to play.

Greece are already secure in a promotion place atop the group.

Kosovo are the other team in relegation danger - wins for Cyprus and Northern Ireland would drop the Dardanians to bottom after Josh Magennis’ late winner on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Greece vs Northern Ireland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Georgios Kamaras Stadium in Athens, Greece.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on FreeSports, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Confirmed line-ups

Greece XI: Vlachodimos; Baldock, Mavropanos, Hatzidiakos, Tsimikas; Mantalos, Bakasetas, Kourbelis; Masouras, Ioannidis, Pelkas

Northern Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell; Bradley, Evans, Flanagan, Lewis; McNair, S.Davis, McCann, Thompson; Lavery, Magennis.

Odds

Greece 10/11

Draw 2/1

Northern Ireland 16/5

Prediction

There has been plenty happening off the field in the Northern Irish camp but Ian Baraclough will be hoping his side can build on those two late goals against Kosovo and secure their place in the Nations League third tier. Greece 1-1 Northern Ireland

