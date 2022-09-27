ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic of Ireland vs Armenia live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl7Ze_0iBePgpj00

After a tough recent run of results, Armenia travel to the Republic of Ireland in need of a win to usurp their hosts in Natiosn League Group B1.

Joaquín Caparrós has defied calls to quit his contract, which expires in November, early after a wretched recent run that culminated with a 5-0 thrashing against Ukraine in Yerevan on Saturday.

It leaves his side a point behind the Republic of Ireland, who should have enough quality to cause problems for a defence that has conceded at least thrice in their last three games.

Armenia did win the reverse encounter between the two sides in early June, though, and Ireland will be wary of a shock on their home turf.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

The Republic of Ireland vs Armenia is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST.

Confirmed line-ups

Republic of Ireland XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Collins, Egan, O’Shea, Brady; Molumby, Hendrick, Knight; Parrott, Obafemi

Armenia XI: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Haroyan, Mkoyan, Calisir; Ararat, Spertsyan, Grigoryan, Bayramyan; Zelarayan, Barseghyan.

Odds

Republic of Ireland win 4/11

Draw 4/1

Armenia win 23/2

Prediction

All does not seem particularly well in the Armenia camp at the moment, which should allow the Republic of Ireland to secure their spot in League B for the next Nations League cycle. Republic of Ireland 3-1 Armenia

