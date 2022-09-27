ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ukraine vs Scotland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
 1 day ago

Scotland know that they need only a point to secure their place at the top of Nations League Group B1 as they travel to face Ukraine.

Wins over the Ukrainians and the Republic of Ireland leave Steve Clarke’s side two points ahead of their opponents with one game to be played.

The prize for the group-topper is promotion to the top tier of the next edition of the Nations League, to be held in 2024–25.

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the match will be played in Krakow, Poland.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Ukraine vs Scotland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the MarszaÅ‚ek PiÅ‚sudski Stadium in Krakow, Poland.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage due to beign at 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Confirmed line-ups

Ukraine XI: Lunin, Zabarnyi, Stepanenko, Matviyenko, Tymchyk, Malinovskyi, Ihnatenko, Mykolenko, Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Scotland XI: Gordon, Fraser, Porteous, Hendry, Hickey, Taylor, McGinn, Jack, McGregor, McLean, Adams

Odds

Ukraine win 17/12

Draw 12/5

Scotland win 9/4

Prediction

A draw will suffice for Scotland as they look to top the group, which might lead to a tight affair in Poland. Ukraine 1-1 Scotland

