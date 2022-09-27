ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Portugal vs Spain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

By Harry Latham-Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GcfBL_0iBePe4H00

Top spot in Nations League Group A2 is on the line as Portugal host Spain in Braga.

A defeat to Switzerland leaves the visitors in need of a win if they are to overtake their Iberian rivals and progress to the finals.

Portugal completed their penultimate round business rather more effectively, beating the Czech Republic 4-0, and a draw would be enough for Fernando Santos’ side to advance.

The home side have conceded only twice in five group matches so far and will hope for another secure defensive performance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Portugal vs Spain is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga, Portugal.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BoxNation, with coverage due to begin at 7.35pm BST. Premier Sports subscribers can stream the game via the Premier Player.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Mendes; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Jota.

Spain XI: Simón; Carvajal, Guillamón, P Torres, Gayà; Koke, Rodri, Soler; F Torres, Morata, Sarabia

Odds

Portugal win 11/8

Draw 23/10

Spain win 12/5

Prediction

It feels unlikely that this will be a particularly open encounter, with a place in the Nations League finals on the line and the World Cup looming into view. A draw would suit Portugal, who are tight defensively. Portugal 1-1 Spain

Comments / 0

