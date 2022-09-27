Is Republic of Ireland vs Armenia on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

The Republic of Ireland must avoid defeat against Armenia to avoid dropping to the third tier of the Nations League .

Saturday’s defeat to Scotland leaves Stephen Kenny’s side vulnerable, returning to Dublin just one point above their opponents.

Armenia secured an impressive 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland in their opening group fixture but have since struggled, losing their last three Nations League matches by a margin of at least three goals.

That has left Joaquín Caparrós under extreme pressure, with Armenian journalists refusing to ask the experienced Spanish manager questions after their defeat to Ukraine, insisting that he resigns.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

The Republic of Ireland vs Armenia is due to kick-off at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 27 September at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 2, with coverage due to begin at 7.15pm BST.

Confirmed line-ups

Republic of Ireland XI: Bazunu; Doherty, Collins, Egan, O’Shea, Brady; Molumby, Hendrick, Knight; Parrott, Obafemi

Armenia XI: Yurchenko; Hambardzumyan, Haroyan, Mkoyan, Calisir; Ararat, Spertsyan, Grigoryan, Bayramyan; Zelarayan, Barseghyan.

Odds

Republic of Ireland win 4/11

Draw 4/1

Armenia win 23/2

Prediction

All does not seem particularly well in the Armenia camp at the moment, which should allow the Republic of Ireland to secure their spot in League B for the next Nations League cycle. Republic of Ireland 3-1 Armenia